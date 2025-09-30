Michigan church shooting latest: FBI search for motive as details emerge of suspect Thomas Sanford’s relationship with Mormon woman
Thomas Jacob Sanford is accused of shooting at hundreds of worshippers at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan
Thomas Jacob Sanford, the suspected gunman accused of killing four people and injuring eight in a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan, had a relationship that ended painfully with a Mormon woman in Utah, new reports reveal.
Sanford’s ex-girlfriend was “extremely religious,” and felt pressure to join the church, The New York Times reports. The relationship ended painfully, and Sanford was in “rough shape” when he returned to Michigan, his friend, Peter Tersigni, told the outlet. The FBI and other agencies are still investigating the shooting and have yet to publicly confirm Sanford’s motive.
This comes as local political candidate Kris Johns reveals he met Sanford while campaigning last week, and that he expressed prejudice toward the church.
“It kept going to, ‘They’re trying to put people above Jesus,’ and ‘They’re not Christians.’ He did make the statement that ‘Mormons are the antichrist,’” Johns told The Detroit News.
Police say Sanford, a former Marine who was deployed to Iraq in 2007, rammed his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township on Sunday, set fire to the building, and shot at worshippers. He died in a shootout with police.
Suspect's high school classmate speaks out
Ryan Lopez, a Michigan resident who attended high school with suspected gunman Thomas Jacob Sanford, told The New York Times he ran into the 40-year-old at the gym just a few weeks before the shooting.
“He was happy to see me,” Lopez said of Sanford, who was killed in a shootout with police. “He just seemed normal.”
Lopez said Sanford enjoyed hunting and grew up like a typical “country kid.” Lopez noted that they both joined the Marines after high school. Sanford served from 2004 to 2008, and was deployed to Iraq in 2007.
Sanford’s father, Thomas Sanford, told the Detroit Free Press that his son worked with vehicles while enlisted.
Law enforcement officials praised the “heroes” who sprang into action when gunfire broke out at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan.
“I will tell you that there are noble heroes who do not wear a uniform that went to that church [on Sunday],” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said at a press conference on Monday.
“I will tell you this: those heroes from that church did their job,” he added.
It has since been revealed that two fourth-year emergency residents at the nearby Henry Ford Genesys Hospital were present at the church and helped others in the midst of the attack, despite being victims themselves.
A GoFundMe page identified them as Jared Hicken and S Bridger Hampton.
“Not only were they victims, but they also sprang into action, helping others amidst danger, smoke, and confusion,” the page reads.
What do we know about Sanford's former relationship with a Mormon woman?
Thomas Jacob Sanford previously lived in Utah and dated a woman there who was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The New York Times reports.
They fell in love, but the relationship ended painfully, according to the outlet.
When Sanford returned to Michigan after the relationship, he was “in rough shape,” his friend, Peter Tersigni, told the Times.
Sandra Winter, who rented a room to Sanford in Utah, also told the Times that he had dated an “extremely religious” woman and that he felt pressure to join the church.
“He wasn’t so sure that he wanted to become a member of the church,” she said. “But he really wanted to be with this woman.”
Police have yet to confirm Sanford’s motive. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told FOX & Friends on Monday that investigators believe Sanford “hated people of the Mormon faith.”
Sanford was a heavy meth user, friends say
A long-time friend of Sanford’s, Peter Tersigni, told The New York Times that the gunman’s time in the military changed him.
After leaving the Marines, Sanford went to live in Jeremy’s Ranch, Utah, where he became romantically involved with a woman who was a devout follower of the Mormon church.
The Times reports that during these times, the gunman became a heavy user of methamphetamine.
Tersigni said that his relationship ended “painfully.”
Tersigni’s brother, Francis, said that the gunman would talk endlessly about Mormons.
“He got this whole fascination with Mormons, and they are the Antichrist, and they are going to take over the world. All he could talk about was Mormons. I was like, dude, nobody wants to hear about this stuff,” Francis Tersigni said.
Two of those who were wounded aspiring doctors who sprang into action to help the injured
Two of those wounded in Sunday’s attack are aspiring doctors Jared Hicken and S Bridger Hampton.
Both are fourth-year emergency residents at Henry Ford Genesys in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
A GoFundMe page set up for the pair has raised over $50,000.
“Not only were they victims, but they also sprang into action, helping others amidst danger, smoke, and confusion,” the page reads.
The first victim has been named as Navy veteran John Bond
John Bond, a U.S. Navy veteran, a beloved father and grandfather, was identified by his family as having died during the attack, according to an ABC News report.
His family said that Bond was a “well-known and loved member of his family and active in his community.”
His passions in life were his family, grandkids, golf, and trains.
According to a GoFundMe page that his loved ones have set up, he is survived by his wife, Joanne. At the time of writing, the page has raised over $11,000.
