At least three people are dead and five wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU), police say.

A lone gunman is believed to have been responsible for the shootings across two campus locations, including a residential halls and the student union building.

Police told a news briefing shortly after midnight that the suspect had shot himself dead after leaving campus.

A shelter-in-place order has now been lifted, some four hours after the first shots were reported before 8.30pm near Berkey Hall.

The MSU police force said earlier that it was hunting for a "Black male, shorter in stature" wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap, and released images of the suspect.

Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the university police, told a news conference that shots were fired at at least two locations on campus, and confirmed that at least five victims were transported to the hospital, some of them with life-threatening injuries.

MSU police issued an update by Twitter a short time later saying that at least three people had been killed, in addition to the five wounded.

"ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene," read the MSU police department’s first alert late on Monday evening.

In an update, it continued: "The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

It then said there had been a second reported shooting and multiple injuries, and that there appeared to be only one suspect.

The first shots were fired at Berkey Hall at 8.18pm on the campus's north side, before further gunshots were heard at the Snyder-Phillips Hall.

At around 8.30pm, students received a text message alert telling them to "secure in place immediately", and to "run, hide, fight" in that order.

Police and emergency vehicles quickly swarmed the area. MSU police said at 9.34pm that the IM East sports centre was being secured, and at 10.10pm that Berkey Hall, the Snyder-Phillips Hall, and multiple other areas had been secured.

Michigan’s recently re-elected governor Gretchen Whitmer said she had been briefed on the shooting and that the state police force would assist MSU’s.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were also on the scene.

"Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” Ms Whitmer added, referring to MSU’s nickname sports nickname. “We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”