Panic as up to 40,000 minks illegally released from Ohio farm

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office warns homeowners to be on the lookout after thousands of minks were released from a farm in Hoaglin Township

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 15 November 2022 17:12
<p>A file photo of farmed minks in Denmark </p>

A file photo of farmed minks in Denmark

(Ritzau Scanpix)

Authorities are warning residents in northwest Ohio to be on the lookout after vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks into the wild over night on Wednesday.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that tens of thousands of minks had been let out of Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, near the border with Indiana.

An unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing at the farm before letting the “bothersome pests” free, the sheriff’s office said.

It warned local residents and farmers that minks, which grow up to 18 inches (45cms) in length, are carnivorous mammals that “stick to a diet of fresh kills” and can prey on much bigger animals.

“They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish,” the sheriff’s office said.

The unlawful release is under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies including the Ohio Highway Patrol, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resource, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and Ohio Department of Transportation. 

Millions of minks are farmed and culled every year in the United States to make sought-after white fur coats.

According to Fur Commission USA, there are 275 mink farms in 23 states that generate three million pelts annually.

Animal activists describe mink farming as cruel and lobby governments to ban the practice.

