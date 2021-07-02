Missing six-year-old boy found dead on beach in Florida

A six-year-old boy has been found dead on a beach in Florida just over a day after he went missing while vacationing with his family, officials have said.

“We are saddened to report the body of six-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon has been recovered between public beach accesses 21 and 22 on Surf Drive,” Panama City Beach said on Twitter.

They added: “This is approximately 1.5 miles east of where he was last seen more than 24 hours ago. Our condolences go to the family.”

The boy was last seen by his family near the beach behind Shores of Panama resort at around 11.30 am on Monday, officials said.

City Spokeswoman Debbie Ward told WVTM that Enrique has been found on the sand in the 8600 block of Surf Drive at around 4pm on Tuesday.

“Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted, but it is some closure for the family,” Police Chief JR Talamantez told the broadcaster.

He continued: “Our hearts are broken for this family. We know they are grieving and our prayers are with them.”

More than 80 law enforcement officers and first responders participated in the search for the boy.