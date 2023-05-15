Missing boy, 4, found dead after search in South Boston

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Massachusetts say they have located the body of a 4-year-old who went missing from Castle Island on Mother’s Day.

Mohamed Abou Fofana disappeared while playing at a park on the south Boston shoreline at about 7pm on Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said.

His body was spotted by a state police boat about a mile away on the banks of Spectacle Island at 12.29pm on Monday, authorities said.

According to police, Mohamed was with an older sister and a family member, later identified as his grandfather, at Castle Island, a peninsula on Boston Harbour.

His grandfather reportedly lost sight of Mohamed while talking on his cellphone. Family members said Mohamed had autism and was non-verbal.

Police launched a massive search operation by air, water and sea for Mohamed.

The US Coast Guard, state police and the Boston police and fire departments were involved in the search.

Mohamed Fofana went missing on Sunday night from Castle Island, Massachusetts (Massachusetts State Police)

Mohamed’s mother Matenjay Fofana had earlier pleaded for help from the public to find her son.

“If people see Mohamed, please, please give him to police people or call 911,” she told reporters, according to NBC Boston.

Just before 2pm, Massachusetts State Police confirmed “with much sadness” that they had located his body.

“Our detective unit for Suffolk County will conduct the follow up death investigation. We express our deepest condolences to his family,” state police said.