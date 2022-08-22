Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Divers searching for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni say they have discovered her body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.

Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old.

A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office said that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.

Kiely Rodni was last seen in the small hours of 6 August at a party beside the lake near the town of Truckee in the Golden State’s Tahoe National Forest.

“We just found Kiely Rodni,” said Adventures With Purpose on its Facebook page, adding a prayer emoji and a crying face emoji.

“Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family notified, law enforcement on their way.”

Earlier this month, Rodni’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman told The Independent that there had been “nothing out of the ordinary” in her interactions with her daughter on the day she vanished.

“Everything seemed the same,” said Ms Lindsey Rodni-Nieman. “She had a big smile on her face and she was ready to greet the day. She was having a good day and week and was excited about going camping the following night. We had a great exchange.”

She said they stayed in contact throughout the day and that Kiely's last text message came at around 11:30pm on 5 August, saying the teenager would be leaving the party at around 12:15am to drive home.

This story is breaking and will be updated.