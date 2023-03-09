Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalised after fall at hotel, said a spokesperson.

“This evening, leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” Mr McConnell’s spokesperson said.

No additional information was immediately available about his condition.

Mr McConnell, 81, is serving a seventh term in the Senate, after being first elected in 1984. He was the former Senate majority leader until early 2021.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture.

More details are awaited.