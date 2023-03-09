Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalised after fall at hotel
Mitch McConnell ‘tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner’, says spokesperson
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalised after fall at hotel, said a spokesperson.
“This evening, leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” Mr McConnell’s spokesperson said.
No additional information was immediately available about his condition.
Mr McConnell, 81, is serving a seventh term in the Senate, after being first elected in 1984. He was the former Senate majority leader until early 2021.
In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture.
More details are awaited.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies