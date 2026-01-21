Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida mom who gave birth last month is now suing an IVF clinic after a baby she gave birth to has “no genetic relationship” to either parent, according to a lawsuit.

The Fertility Center of Orlando was named in the lawsuit as a defendant. The lawsuit claims that the couple — noted as John and Jane Doe in the filing — began using the center's services in March 2025.

The woman had an embryo implanted that she believed contained both the Plaintiffs’ DNA, and carried the child through a successful full-term pregnancy.

In early December, the woman gave birth to a “beautiful, health female child,” the lawsuit states. The baby, known as Baby Doe in court documents, appeared to be a difference race, however.

“While both Jane Doe and John Doe are racially Caucasian, Baby Doe displayed the physical appearance of a racially non-Caucasian child,” the lawsuit states.

A woman is suing an IVF clinic in Florida after she said she was given the wrong embryo and gave birth to a child that had no genetic relationship to her or her partner ( Getty/iStock )

This discrepancy caused the couple to “employ genetic testing of the percentage of the child to whom they had given birth,” the lawsuit says. “The testing confirmed that Baby Doe has no genetic relationship to either of the Plaintiffs,” it continued.

“Of equal concern to the (couple) is the obvious possibility that someone else was implanted with one or more of their embryos and... is presently parenting one or more of their children,” the lawsuit added.

The lawsuit says that the couple have developed an "intensely strong emotional bond" to the child "despite the certain knowledge that Baby Doe is not their genetically matched child.” It continues that they would be happy keeping the little girl, but they understand that she should be “legally” and “morally” united with her genetic parents.

"[The couple] would willingly keep her in their care; however, for the sake of both Baby Doe and her genetic parents, they recognize that Baby Doe should legally and morally be united with her genetic parents so long as they are fit, able, and willing to take her," the lawsuit says.

The couple “have an equally compelling right to be fully informed of the disposition of their own embryos and to be relieved of the even-increasing mental anguish of not knowing whether a child or children belonging to them are in someone else’s care,” the lawsuit continues.

According to News 6 Orlando, the couple has asked the clinic to ask for help identifying their daughter's biological family, but never received a response.

The Independent has contact the The Fertility Center of Orlando for comment.

The filing demands emergency relief from the court that will compel the clinic to disclose to all of its patients details of the complaint so they can determine whether the girl is their biological child, and if they received the couple’s embryos instead.

The lawsuit also demands that the clinic pays for genetic testing for all relevant patients and their children over the past five years while they had custody of the couple’s embryos. Finally, the suit asks for the clinic to disclose any discrepancy in the parentage of the children of all patients whose birth resulted from embryo implantation through the the last five years.