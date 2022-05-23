Florida health officials investigate third ‘presumptive’ monkeypox case in US

Health officials in Florida are investigating a “presumptive” monkeypox case, the third reported in the United States.

The monkeypox case was reported in Broward County and appears to be linked to international travel, officials said.

Cases of the infectious disease have also been reported in New York City and Massachusetts.

President Joe Biden addressed the growing international outbreak on Sunday, warning “everybody” should be concerned about the spread of monkeypox.

More than 190 people across 16 countries are believed to have contracted the disease, which spreads from primates to humans.