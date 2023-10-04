Jump to content

Liveupdated1696390209

Morgan State shooting news: Multiple injured as police respond to ‘active shooter’ on Baltimore campus

Students and staff were ordered to shelter in place as public told to avoid the area

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 04 October 2023 04:30
Site of shooting at 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore. Screengrab

(FOX 61 / YouTube)

At least four people have been shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore in what was described as an “active shooter situation” on the campus.

Lindsey Eldridge, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, told the Washington Post that there were “multiple victims”. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.

Baltimore Police Department posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday night at 10pm that “there is an active shooter situation at Morgan State University. Students and staff are ordered to shelter in place and the public should avoid the area. We will send updates.”

The police said that the shooting occurred within the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is the address of a residential complex at the northwestern edge of the campus.

1696390209

Maroosha Muzaffar4 October 2023 04:30
1696389981

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the developing active shooter situation at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Maroosha Muzaffar4 October 2023 04:26

