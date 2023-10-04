Morgan State shooting news: Multiple injured as police respond to ‘active shooter’ on Baltimore campus
Students and staff were ordered to shelter in place as public told to avoid the area
At least four people have been shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore in what was described as an “active shooter situation” on the campus.
Lindsey Eldridge, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, told the Washington Post that there were “multiple victims”. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.
Baltimore Police Department posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday night at 10pm that “there is an active shooter situation at Morgan State University. Students and staff are ordered to shelter in place and the public should avoid the area. We will send updates.”
The police said that the shooting occurred within the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is the address of a residential complex at the northwestern edge of the campus.
Baltimore Police order students and staff at Morgan State University to shelter in place
