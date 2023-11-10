Ex-Hollywood agent’s son arrested after woman’s torso found in dumpster

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Los Angeles man and son of a former powerful Hollywood agent has been arrested in connection to a murder after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a dumpster.

Samuel Haskell, 35, was identified as a suspect by the Los Angeles Police Department after authorities searched and processed the residence connected to the torso of the deceased.

Mr Haskell was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday. He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

He is also the son of the Hollywood agent Sam Haskell Sr who represented Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney, Ray Romano and more before retiring in 2005, according to TMZ.

Police have yet to identify the torso found but believe it could be Mr Haskell’s wife, Mei Li Haskell. She and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li, have been missing from the residence they shared with Mr Haskell in Tarzana.

The investigation began on Tuesday after a witness reported what appeared to be body parts stuffed into bags outside of the Haskell’s home. However, when police arrived at the scene the bags were gone.

Then on Wednesday, an individual looking through the dumpster bins in an Encino strip mall discovered the woman’s torso in a duffel bag in the dumpster – just five miles from the Haskell’s home, according to The Los Angeles Times.

