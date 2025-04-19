Three killed after small plane crashes into Nebraska river leaving no survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been killed after a small plane plunged into a Nebraska river, leaving no survivors.

U.S. aviation officials have taken over an investigation into the tragedy after the small craft crash landed in the Platte River, south of Fremont, on Friday night.

The plane was traveling along the river when it crashed into the water at 8.15pm local time. Rescue teams, using airboats, drones and a police helicopter, have been scouring the wreckage located about 37 miles (59.5 kilometers) west of Omaha, but all three passengers on board were killed in the incident.

open image in gallery Emergency crews at the scene of the crash in the Platte River ( Omaha World-Herald )

The authorities are contacting the victim’s next of kin and investigations into the cause of the deadly crash are ongoing.

In a statement, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said: “A small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river.

“The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased. Those identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.

“The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation at this point.”

open image in gallery Authorities are investigating what happened ( Omaha World-Herald )

Locals have been asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

The crash comes after a family of five and pilot were killed when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into New York’s Hudson River earlier this month.

Divers were last week still salvaging key pieces of wreckage from the Bell 206 LongRanger, which crumbled midair and plunged upside-down into the water on 10 April.

open image in gallery Sgt. Brie Frank, of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at the scene of the tragedy ( Omaha World-Herald )

Agustin Escobar, 49, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, 39, global commercialization manager at Siemens Energy, and their children Agustín, 10, Mercè, 8 and Víctor, 4, all perished in the accident. The helicopter pilot was named on Friday as Seankese Johnson, 36, a U.S. Navy veteran.

Separately, a family of six was killed last weekend when their plane crashed near Copake, New York, while traveling to the Catskills for a birthday and Passover celebration.

The twin-engine plane they were traveling in crashed into a muddy field just ten miles from their destination, killing two young couples and their parents, Dr. Michael Groff and Dr. Joy Saini — each celebrated surgeons.

Associated Press contributed to this report