Netflix is opening its first amusement park – and it’s completely free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s most popular streaming service, Netflix, has waded into the world of amusement parks with the opening of its first “Netflix House,” an immersive experience that’s free for fans to enter.

The first Netflix House opened on Wednesday at King of Prussia, the third-largest mall in the U.S., located just outside Philadelphia. Admission to Netflix House is free and there are a variety of complimentary and paid experiences once inside, the streamer said.

The over 100,000-square-foot exhibit promises fans exciting immersive experiences based on their favorite shows. Visitors can play a game of Bridgerton-themed mini golf or partake in immersive virtual reality games based on popular series like Squid Game.

Netflix promises to bring “popular shows and movies to life” with attractions based on Wednesday, ONE PIECE, Squid Game, Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Love is Blind and A Knives Out Mystery franchise.

Several iterations of the immersive attraction are expected to open across the U.S. Netflix says a Dallas location is set to open December 11, while a Las Vegas venue is being eyed for 2027.

open image in gallery Netflix’s first-ever amusement park has opened in Pennsylvania, boasting immersive attractions and food items themed to the streamer’s shows and movies ( Kat Kendon / NETFLIX )

open image in gallery The attraction is inside the King of Prussia mall just outside of Philadelphia ( Kat Kendon / NETFLIX )

Fans can also taste their favorite shows and movies, with the attraction boasting a menu inspired by 20 different shows and movies, according to Netflix House’s website.

Menu items include Emily in Paris-inspired salads, a Stranger Things or WWE burger and Bridgerton French toast, among other options. The attraction also touts a cocktail menu based on shows and movies.

Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said the streamer chose to keep admission free to be accessible to all fans, telling AFP, “We want to be an everyday destination.”

Tickets for ONE PIECE and Wednesday themed experiences in the Philadelphia park start at $39.

open image in gallery Fans can find experiences themed to their favorite shows, including Wednesday ( Kat Kendon / NETFLIX )

open image in gallery Tickets for several paid experiences start at $39 ( Kat Kendon / NETFLIX )

“As we were launching these pop-up experiences, it became clear that we would actually have more flexibility if we had a permanent location,” Lee said.

Lee declined to say how much each immersive space would cost to build. “You can see it’s a huge capital investment for the company to invest in both the space and like all the finishings and the fabrications of everything,” she said.

The Las Vegas location, set to open next month, is “a very different space,” Lee noted.

open image in gallery The attraction also includes Netflix Bites, a restaurant with a menu based off beloved shows and movies ( Kat Kendon / NETFLIX )

open image in gallery There are both free and paid activities inside the park for fans to take part in ( Kat Kendon / NETFLIX )

“It’s not inside of a shopping center, but it is on the Strip … and so there, we will program it a bit differently,” Lee said.

For right now, there are no plans to open other Netflix House locations internationally, according to Lee.

Netflix has not yet shared what date the Las Vegas Netflix House will open.