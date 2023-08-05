Lightning strike at New Hampshire camp sends four children to hospital

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four children were taken to hospitals in New Hampshire on Friday after a series of lightning strikes at a boy’s summer camp in the mountains.

Four campers at Camp Tecumseh in Moultonborough were taken to the hospital when inclement weather caused lighting to strike right outside their cabins.

Fire officials told WMUR that it’s unclear if the campers were injured, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The camp director told the news station lightning didn’t directly strike any of the boys at the camp.

The lightning strike occurred around 2.45pm right outside a cabin at the camp, NECN reports.

Officials with the Moltonborough Fire and Rescue brigade told the station that the campers were first taken to a camp medical unit then to the hospital.

Seven strikes had occured in the area during a round of storms, according to the officials.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the state.

Founded in 1903, Camp Tecumseh us a residential camp in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee.

The camp houses campers aged 8 to 16.