Passaic fire – latest: Firefighters battle 11-alarm chemical blaze in New Jersey
More than 200 firefighters in Passaic, New Jersey battled a massive blaze on Friday night that extended into the early morning hours on Saturday.
The fire near a chemical plant that manufactures swimming pool and jacuzzi cleaning supplies was contained on Saturday morning, officials said.
Smoke from the fire was thick enough to be seen on weather radar and as far as neighbouring New York City.
Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said the blaze is “the worst that I’ve ever seen.”
“We are asking all residents to stay as far away as possible,” he said on Friday night. “This is a chemical fire. You will see the color in the sky. Because this is a chemical fire we are extremely concerned for the health and safety of those in the area.”
No major injuries have been reported.
Video posted on social media on Friday night showed flame balls erupting on the side of a highway, with smoke and flames appearing to reach nearby trees and buildings.
Blaze officially contained and downgraded to four-alarm fire
The fire at a New Jersey chemical plant that started after 8pm on Friday has been contained and downgraded to a four-alarm blaze, officials said on Saturday morning.
As firefighters contain blaze, investigators to determine cause
Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said that the vacant building where the fire started was being used to store plastics, pallets and some chlorine.
Any chlorine that had burned was “nothing to be concerned about at this time,” he said late on Friday night. Environmental officials continue to monitor air quality.
Mayor Hector Lora said he believed 100,000 pounds of chlorine at the plant had been “impacted” by the blaze, wind, or water from firefighters’ hoses, according to The New York Times.
Emergency calls were placed to tell Passaic residents and residents of Bergen County to close their windows.
“We are not at a place where we believe the danger or the threat would justify evacuations,” Mayor Lora told the newspaper last night.
The mayor was streaming live on Facebook and giving updates late on Friday as firefighters battled the blaze.
Videos captures blaze and smoke from highway
Videos posted on social media on Friday night capture the sight of the blaze and its proximity to residences as frigid winds carry heavy smoke.
On Saturday morning, smoke could still be seen rising from the site of the fire.
No major injuries reported
Passaic Mayor Hector Lora estimated more than 200 firefighters responded to the fire on Friday night, and many had been sent home by Saturday morning.
One firefighter received a minor eye injury, but there have been no major injuries on the site.
Site of fire is 30-year-old local pool chemical business
Qualco, which produces and distributes chemicals used to treat pools and spas, has been a local staple for mor than 30 years, according to NorthJersey.com.
The company’s daily inventory in 2020 maintained several kinds of chemicals, from 500 pounds of sodium hexametaphosphate to 500,000 pounds of the industrial disinfectant trichloroisocyanuric acid, according to data collected by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The Passaic Fire Department used the facility in the 1990s as a training site for responding to chemical disasters, NorthJersey.com report
Firefighters tackle blaze in frigid conditions
Passaic was 20 degrees Fahrenheit after midnight on Friday with subzero wind chills overnight and winds of about 15 to 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
