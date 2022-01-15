✕ Close Massive fire at chemical plant in New Jersey

More than 200 firefighters in Passaic, New Jersey battled a massive blaze on Friday night that extended into the early morning hours on Saturday.

The fire near a chemical plant that manufactures swimming pool and jacuzzi cleaning supplies was contained on Saturday morning, officials said.

Smoke from the fire was thick enough to be seen on weather radar and as far as neighbouring New York City.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said the blaze is “the worst that I’ve ever seen.”

“We are asking all residents to stay as far away as possible,” he said on Friday night. “This is a chemical fire. You will see the color in the sky. Because this is a chemical fire we are extremely concerned for the health and safety of those in the area.”

No major injuries have been reported.

Video posted on social media on Friday night showed flame balls erupting on the side of a highway, with smoke and flames appearing to reach nearby trees and buildings.

