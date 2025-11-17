Hitting it big twice: NJ couple wins $3M in lottery, months after $1M win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple in New Jersey has had a seriously lucky year after hitting lottery jackpots twice in 2025.

The couple won $3 million in a scratch-off ticket less than six months after they won another $1 million prize from the New Jersey Lottery.

They told the New Jersey Lottery that the game they won — Jackpot Millions — was one of several they bought from an Exxon station in Fischer Bay.

The husband said he and his wife have had a competition to see who can win the most from scratch-offs.

"With our kids, we can't really get out of the house," the husband said. "So at the beginning of the month, we get some tickets. When the kids go to bed, we scratch a few off. We like to make it a bit of a competition -- who can win the most. It seems we at least always break even."

A New Jersey couple won a $3 million jackpot less than six months after they won a $1 million jackpot ( New Jersey Lottery )

He said he knew before he'd even finished scratching that he'd won big, and handed the ticket to his wife to confirm he'd won.

"I looked at it, held it to my chest and screamed," she told the lottery.

Earlier this year, the couple won $1 million playing the Ultimate Spectacular game.

The odds of hitting two million-dollar lottery wins in under a year is 1 in 2 trillion, according to New Jersey lottery officials. For comparison's sake, officials said it would be 1.2 million more times likely to be hit by a meteorite than to pull off the couple's lottery win.

New Jersey Lottery Director James Carey chalked the couple's wins up to "pure, blind luck."

"I've always said that you only need one ticket to win big," he said. "But I guess, in this case two tickets certainly didn't hurt! This is just pure blind luck."

The couple has two children — a 5-month-old and an 11-month-old — and one more coming, and said the money would go toward providing for them in the coming years.