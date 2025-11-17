Hitting it big twice: NJ couple wins $3M in lottery, months after $1M win
The couple beat 1 in 2 trillion odds to win two million dollar jackpots in less than six months
A couple in New Jersey has had a seriously lucky year after hitting lottery jackpots twice in 2025.
The couple won $3 million in a scratch-off ticket less than six months after they won another $1 million prize from the New Jersey Lottery.
They told the New Jersey Lottery that the game they won — Jackpot Millions — was one of several they bought from an Exxon station in Fischer Bay.
The husband said he and his wife have had a competition to see who can win the most from scratch-offs.
"With our kids, we can't really get out of the house," the husband said. "So at the beginning of the month, we get some tickets. When the kids go to bed, we scratch a few off. We like to make it a bit of a competition -- who can win the most. It seems we at least always break even."
He said he knew before he'd even finished scratching that he'd won big, and handed the ticket to his wife to confirm he'd won.
"I looked at it, held it to my chest and screamed," she told the lottery.
Earlier this year, the couple won $1 million playing the Ultimate Spectacular game.
The odds of hitting two million-dollar lottery wins in under a year is 1 in 2 trillion, according to New Jersey lottery officials. For comparison's sake, officials said it would be 1.2 million more times likely to be hit by a meteorite than to pull off the couple's lottery win.
New Jersey Lottery Director James Carey chalked the couple's wins up to "pure, blind luck."
"I've always said that you only need one ticket to win big," he said. "But I guess, in this case two tickets certainly didn't hurt! This is just pure blind luck."
The couple has two children — a 5-month-old and an 11-month-old — and one more coming, and said the money would go toward providing for them in the coming years.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments