New York boat capsize - live: Rescue launched at Lockport cave as tour ship overturns with dozens onboard
It is unknown how many passengeres were onboard the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized
Desperate rescue efforts are currently under way in New York state after a tour boat capsized inside a cave 20 miles from Niagara Falls.
Lockport Police said that passengers were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized on Monday.
Multiple agencies were called to the scene to search for the passengers in the water.
It is currently unclear if there are any injuries, reported News4.
It also remains unclear how exactly the boat capsized.
How deep is the water at Lockport Cave?
According to an NYup.com article, the water is only two to four feet deep.
The passengers onboard the capsized boat were on exploring the caves on a 75-minute tour.
For the first leg of the guided tour, visitors walked along the Erie Canal, which is just a 30-minute drive from Niagara Falls.
