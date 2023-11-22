Vehicle explosion near Niagara Falls closes US-Canada border crossing at Rainbow Bridge: Live updates
Multiple international bridge crossings between US and Canada shut down after blast
A vehicle explosion Wednesday on the famed Rainbow Bridge has temporarily shuttered border crossings between the US and Canada in the area.
The incident involved a vehicle trying to enter the US, according to the city of Niagara.
The vehicle then combusted in an explosion, according to the FBI field office in Buffalo, New York.
The blast temporarily closed the Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge and Rainbow Bridge crossings between the US and Canada.
FBI field office describes situation as ‘very fluid'
The FBI field office in Buffalo, New York, described the situation as “very fluid” in a statement posted to X shortly following the incident.
"The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation,” the statement read.
“As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."
Multiple US-Canada border crossings closed after car explodes on Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls
All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in New York have been closed after a vehicle exploded on the Rainbow Bridge, near Niagara Falls.
City of Niagara officials said that the incident on Wednesday involved a vehicle trying to enter the US, with the FBI Field Office in Buffalo describing the incident as an “explosion.”
The Rainbow Bridge connects the US and Canadian cities of Niagara Falls and is located less than a mile from the famed waterfalls themselves.
The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge were all also closed in both directions
Graeme Massie is following the latest details for The Independent.
An explosion rocks a busy crossing near Niagara Falls
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of an explosion that took place on the Rainbow Bridge between the US and Canada.
We’ll be following all the latest news on this rapidly developing situation. Stay tuned.
