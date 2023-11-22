Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y ((Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP))

A vehicle explosion Wednesday on the famed Rainbow Bridge has temporarily shuttered border crossings between the US and Canada in the area.

The incident involved a vehicle trying to enter the US, according to the city of Niagara.

The vehicle then combusted in an explosion, according to the FBI field office in Buffalo, New York.

The blast temporarily closed the Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge and Rainbow Bridge crossings between the US and Canada.