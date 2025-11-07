South Korea says North Korea fired at least 1 ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea on Friday fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea’s military said, as Pyongyang steps up its testing activity while talks with Washington and Seoul remain stalled.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately release other details, including what type of ballistic weapon it was or how far it flew.

North Korea has been accelerating the pace of its weapons testing in recent weeks, including the firing of purported hypersonic missiles and cruise missiles last month that it said expanded the capabilities of its nuclear-armed military.

South Korea’s military previously said it detected the North firing 10 rounds of artillery into its western waters on Monday as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth began a two-day visit to South Korea.

The joint chiefs also said the North fired the same number of rounds on Saturday afternoon, before a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea’s Gyeongju, where Lee called for a stronger role by Beijing to persuade the North to return to dialogue with Washington and Seoul.

Following annual security talks with South Korean defense officials on Tuesday, Hegseth praised South Korean plans to raise its military spending in the face of North Korean nuclear threats and other regional uncertainties.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been shunning all forms of talks with Washington and Seoul since his diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump derailed during Trump’s first term in 2019 amid disagreements over trading relief from U.S.-led sanctions on the North for steps to dismantle Kim’s nuclear program.

He has since accelerated the expansion of his nuclear weapons and missiles program, while making Russia of his foreign policy, sending thousands of troops and large amounts of military equipment to help fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Kim’s arsenal now includes nuclear-capable missiles of various ranges targeting U.S. allies in Asia and the U.S. mainland.

At a major military parade in Pyongyang last month – attended by high-level officials from Russia, China and Vietnam – Kim showcased some of the most powerful weapons in his arsenal, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile that he may be preparing to test in the coming weeks.

Kim has urged Washington to drop its demand for the North to surrender its nukes as a precondition for resuming diplomacy. He ignored Trump’s proposal to meet while the American president was in South Korea last week for meetings with world leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.

North Korea on Thursday denounced the Trump administration’s latest sanctions targeting cybercrimes that help finance its illicit nuclear weapons program, accusing Washington of harboring “wicked” hostility toward Pyongyang and vowing unspecified countermeasures. Some experts said the statement suggests that North Korea does not have an immediate urgency to reopen talks with Washington.