Judge rules NRA can’t be dissolved by New York attorney general
Attorney General Letitia James considering legal options following ruling
The National Rifle Association cannot be dissolved in New York as part of the attorney general’s corruption case against the gun-rights group and its leadership, a judge has ruled.
New York state Justice Joel Cohen said that attorney general Letitia James can, however, pursue other claims against individual defendants.
The ruling is a major setback for Ms James, who was elected to the attorney general’s office on a platform of prosecuting the NRA and the Trump Organisation.
Mr Cohen said that because the case concerns private harm to the NRA, its members and donors, less intrusive relief could be targeted if the accusations are proven, including against the group’s Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre.
Ms James was seeking an order to dissolve the NRA in its entirety, require that its senior executives pay full restitution and penalties, and ensure the defendants can’t serve on the board of a charity in New York state.
“We are disappointed that the judge ruled against the dissolution portion of the case,” Ms James said in a statement. “We are considering our legal options with respect to this ruling.”
Ms James filed the lawsuit in August 2020 alleging the NRA and four of its current and former top executives contributed to the loss of more than $64m by failing to properly manage its funds and failing to follow state and federal laws, as well as its own bylaws and policies.
