A paddleboarder found dead in the water near Barack Obama’s mansion in Martha’s Vineyard has been identified as his personal chef, 45-year-old Tafari Campbell.

Police in Edgartown, Massachusetts, confirmed on Monday morning that the search for a then-unidentified African American man had been called off after a body was recovered from the town’s Great Pond.

Officials later named the man as Tafari Campbell, who had worked for the Obamas at the White House and then afterwards. Police said meither Mr Obama nor his wife Michelle were at home when Campbell died.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obama family said. “Our hearts are broken that he’s gone... we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari, especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin, in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

