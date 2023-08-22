Jump to content

One student killed and 23 injured as school bus overturns on first day of classes in Ohio

Bus flipped as driver tried to avoid van that swerved into oncoming traffic, police said

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 22 August 2023 20:08
Comments
<p>A school bus in Clark County, Ohio, flipped over, killing a student, on 22 August 2023</p>

A school bus in Clark County, Ohio, flipped over, killing a student, on 22 August 2023

(WXIX)

One student was killed and 23 were hurt in a school bus crash outside of Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, according to officials.

A bus taking elementary school students to the first day of classes in Clark County, 30 miles northeast of Dayton, flipped over as its driver tried to avoid a van that swerved into oncoming traffic, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The bus had no seatbeats, Tyler Ross of the highway patrol told ABC News.

The accident occured around 8.16 on Ohio 41 near Lawrencevill Road in German Township, WXIX reports.

Fifty-two students were onboard when the bus flipped over. Twenty-two of those injured had non-life-threatening injuries, and one of those injured suffered serious injuries, according to police.

The state patrol said bus driver Alfred E Collier, 68, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, while the driver of the minivan, Hermanio Joseph, 35, and a passenger, Robert Mompremier, 37, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

