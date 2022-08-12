Ohio standoff - live: FBI probing suspect Ricky Shiffer’s links to right-wing extremism
Standoff with police ended with suspect being shot
Officials are investigating Ohio shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer’s ties to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol as he appears to have claimed that he was present in Washington on 6 January on a Truth Social account.
Shiffer, 42, was shot dead by law enforcement agents in Ohio after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, then fled.
Shiffer had not confirmed if he entered the Capitol building on the day of the riots.
The FBI is also investigating threats issued by Shiffer against the FBI on his social media account and his ties to right-wing extremism, including his ties to the Proud Boys group which stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results.
Officials say Shiffer resisted negotiations and pointed a gun towards police after a day-long standoff and rounds of negotiations.
The FBI carried out a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents, sparking anger among his supporters. The raid was referenced in Shiffer’s social media posts this week.
FBI search at Mar-a-Lago may have triggered Ohio shooter - report
The Ohio shooting suspect had increased his social media activity in response to the FBI’s search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, even calling for “war” after the investigative agency’s search at the former president’s Florida residence-turned-club earlier this week.
“People, this is it. I hope a call to arms comes from someone better qualified, but if not, this is your call to arms from me,” the user named rickywshifferjr wrote on Truth Social on Monday, after the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was reported.
He called on people to leave work tomorrow, grab “whatever you need to be ready for combat” from army stores, gun shops, pawn shops “as soon as” they open and added that this time we must respond with force.
Ohio shooter posted on Trump’s Truth Social during attack: ‘Thought I had a way through bullet proof glass…’
A suspected social media account of the Ohio shooter Ricky Shiffer has shown that the man had made a reference to storming an FBI office and also while the attack was underway on Thursday.
“Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t,” the user posted on Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social at 9.29am.
This came minutes after the attack took place at 9.15am, as per the details from the authorities. Shiffer added: “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops while.”
It is not immediately clear if Shiffer posted these messages on social media and was trying to write more as the update stopped at “while”.
The suspect fled in a car after attempting to break into the FBI office.
It is also not confirmed that the account was being operated by the suspect.
FBI director calls attack on Ohio agents ‘deeply concerning'
ICYMI: FBI Director Christopher Wray called Thursday’s attack on an Ohio FBI office “deeply concerning.”
“Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans,” Mr Wray wrote in a statement to NBC News. “Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
Ricky Shiffer being labeled ‘suspected domestic violent extremist’ - report
Authorities have said the Ohio shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer is being labeled as a “suspected domestic violent extremist”, according to a tweet by ABC’s chief investigative reporter Josh Margolin on Friday.
The report cited law enforcements officials who have been briefed on the probe.
Shiffer, who was shot dead by the FBI, allegedly threatened the investigative agency’s office in Cincinnati on Thursday around 9am, firing a nail gun at staff and brandishing an AR-15-style rifle, before driving away.
Police identify man who threatened Ohio FBI office
ICYMI: Officials have identified Ricky Shiffer, 42, as the armed man who threatened the Cincinnati field office of the FBI.
Officers shot and killed Shiffer after a prolonged standoff in a cornfield near Wilmington, Ohio.
Police reportedly tried to negotiate with the individual and use non-lethal tactics to arrest him, before the 42-year-old raised a gun at officers and was killed, the Ohio State Patrol said.
Ricky Shiffer: Everything we know about Ohio gunman who attacked FBI
Ohio native Ricky Shiffer was shot and killed by the law enforcement officers on Thursday afternoon after he launched an attack on an FBI field office in Cincinnati.
The 42-year-old suspect was armed with a nail gun and an assualt rifle.
Resident of Columbus, Shiffer had reportedly posted a string of violent remarks on his social media account on Truth Social in the recent months leading to the attack.
Josh Marcus reports on everything we know about Ricky Shiffer:
Who is Ricky Shiffer, the Trump-supporting Ohio gunman who attacked the FBI?
Gunman appears to have left trail of violent messages online
FBI probing Ohio shooter’s social media presence, ties to right-wing extremism - Report
FBI investigators are probing Ohio shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer’s presence on social media platforms, and whether he had any links with right-wing extremism, CNN reported, citing a source.
The officials are also looking into whether the suspect had any connection with any of the groups involved in the Capitol riots and if he was himself involved in the violent attack, reported CNN citing a separate federal law enforcement source.
According to a Truth Social account reported to belong to the shooting suspect, Shiffer referred to making an attempt to storm an FBI office and also urged others online to brace for a war for revolution, the report added.
Armed man who threatened FBI office in Ohio shot by police
ICYMI: Police have shot and killed Ricky Shiffer, 42, an armed man who threatened an Ohio FBI office on Thursday morning, leading to a prolonged car chase and standoff throughout the day.
Here’s the Ohio State Patrol announcing what happened.
Standoff over as Ohio officials probe whether man who threatened FBI had Jan 6 ties: officials
ICYMI: An hourslong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials.
“Law enforcement operations and response has ended,” Clinton County Emergency Management Agency announced on Thursday.
It’s unclear whether the individual—who allegedly fired a nail gun and brandished an assault rifle at FBI agents, and later shot at police—has been arrested, killed, or otherwise.
Police are now probing whether the man, unofficially identified by two anonymous law enforcement sources in The New York Times as Ricky Shiffer, 42, has any ties to the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol in 2021.
Social media accounts appearing to belong to the man indicate he was present in Washington on 5 and 6 January for pro-Trump demonstrations, and claimed to have been present at the storming of the Capitol.
More details to come on this breaking news story.
Standoff over as Ohio officials probe if man who threatened FBI had Jan 6 ties
Status of suspected gunman unclear
Standoff with man who threatened FBI has ‘ended’: officials
ICYMI: The hours-long standoff on Thursday between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI office has ended, according to county officials.
The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency announced that “law enforcement operations and response has ended. Some operations will continue on-scene,” in a terse update on Thursday evening.
It’s unclear whether the individual was arrested, killed, or otherwise.
