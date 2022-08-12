✕ Close Eric Trump blames Biden administration after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Officials are investigating Ohio shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer’s ties to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol as he appears to have claimed that he was present in Washington on 6 January on a Truth Social account.

Shiffer, 42, was shot dead by law enforcement agents in Ohio after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, then fled.

Shiffer had not confirmed if he entered the Capitol building on the day of the riots.

The FBI is also investigating threats issued by Shiffer against the FBI on his social media account and his ties to right-wing extremism, including his ties to the Proud Boys group which stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results.

Officials say Shiffer resisted negotiations and pointed a gun towards police after a day-long standoff and rounds of negotiations.

The FBI carried out a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents, sparking anger among his supporters. The raid was referenced in Shiffer’s social media posts this week.