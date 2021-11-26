Omicron: New Covid variant ‘of concern’ named by WHO

The World Health Organisation has designated the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The variant, which originated in southern Africa, is of growing concern to public health officials who fear it may be more transmissible than previous strains and vaccine-resistant.

European countries have already begun closing their borders to travelers from five countries where the variant is present, financial markets are spooked, and countries from Belgium to Israel are reporting cases.

In the United States, the White House’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN US public health officials were “rushing” to get data from their counterparts in South Africa to assess whether vaccines are effective against the new strain.

“We want to find out, scientist-to-scientist, exactly what is going on,” said Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a statement, the WHO said preliminary evidence suggests the variant carries a higher risk of reinfection than other strains.

The variant, previously known as B.1.1.529, has been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Japan.

Belgium confirmed Europe’s first case just hours after South Africa had identified the new variant, and the European Commission has now proposed that all EU member states suspend travel from countries where it has been detected.

The United Kingdom imposed travel restrictions on flights from six countries in southern Africa from midday Friday (7am EST).

“More data is needed but we’re taking precautions now,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote on Twitter, adding that flights will be temporarily banned and UK travellers must quarantine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was vital for the continent to act “swiftly, decisively and united”, and called for EU citizens to get vaccinated.

International passengers walk through the arrivals area at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on 26 November where flights to six African countries have been suspended (Getty Images)

She added: “All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding about the danger posed by this new variant.”

The quick action comes in stark contrast to the US, where the Biden administration has gone largely unresponsive over the Thanksgiving holiday week and has issued no public statements regarding the new variant.

The Independent contacted the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the White House on Friday with questions about the new variant’s spread, the effectiveness of available vaccines for preventing spread, and the possibility of new travel restrictions. Spokespersons for the two agencies did not offer an immediate response.

On Friday, Dr Fauci said the variant may already be spreading in the United States.

“Of course anything is possible, we don’t know that. There is no indication that it is right now,” he told CNN.

Scientists in the US were holding emergency meetings with health officials in South Africa on Friday to learn more abut the strain, Dr Fauci said.

The US could reimpose travel bans to affected countries once it learns more about the variant, Dr Fauci said.

Drs Rochelle Walensky and Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing (Getty Images)

Belgium health officials said a case had been detected in a traveller returning from Egypt on 11 November.

Financial markets across the world tumbled on Friday on news of the new strain.

The Dow Jones plunged 2.5 per cent, it’s worst day since October 2020. The S&P 500 closed down 2.3 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 2.2 per cent.

In the UK, $96 million was wiped from the FTSE100, the index of largest 100 companies.

The European Stoxx 600 closed down almost 3.7 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX fell by 5.0 per cent, France’s CAC index dropped by 4.75 per cent, Germany’s DAX slipped by 4.15 per cent.

The price of oil also plummeted by 9 per cent, to a new two-month low.

The pathogen is thought to have developed in an immunocompromised person whose immune system was unable to purge itself of the virus, allowing it to mutate time after time before transmission to somebody else.

Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), tweeted that the variant has more than double the number of “bad spike mutations” compared with the highly transmissible Delta variant.

⚠️My god—the new #B11259 variant being possibly ~500% more competitively infectious is the most staggering stat yet. Also, #NuVariant has more than >2x the number of bad spike mutations than Delta. Here’s an updated 🧵👇



Model by @JPWeiland matches up with graph by @jburnmurdoch pic.twitter.com/SFvFEbD7QO — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 26, 2021

Previous Covid-19 variants have included Delta, Omega and Alpha, and take their names from letters in the Greek alphabet.