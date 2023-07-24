Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities have recovered the body of a paddle boarder who went missing in a Martha’s Vineyard pond near President Barack Obama’s residence.

Police in Edgartown, Massachusetts, confirmed on Monday that the search for an unidentified 43-year-old African American man has been called off, the Martha’s Vineyard’s Times reports.

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that authorities responded around 7.40pm on Sunday to the emergency at the town’s Great Pond, located in the vicinity of a 30-acre waterfront Turkeyland Cove estate that the Obamas bought in 2019.

Another paddleboarder who was with the victim on the pond told authorities that he saw the man struggle to stay on the surface and then go underwater.

His paddle board and hat were found later that day. Several agencies from neighbouring areas and the US Coast Guard aided in the search and rescue before efforts were paused on Monday morning.

“After several hours of searching last night, efforts to locate the missing paddle boarder were unsuccessful and the operation was paused to allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps. Search assets are currently resuming operations at this time,” MSP said in a statement.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.