Families of Parkland shooting victims to get $127.5mn for FBI inaction, Justice Department says

The shooting took place at a Florida high school in February 2018

Arpan Rai
Thursday 17 March 2022 03:02
(Independent)

The US Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or injured in the 2018 Florida high school massacre, after a shooting broke out and the FBI was unable to stop the gunmen despite intelligence inputs on his plan to attack, federal officials said on Wednesday.

More follows

