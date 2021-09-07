Pele undergoes surgery to remove bowel tumour

Footballer Pele has had a tumour removed from his bowel after it was discovered during a routine medical check.

The Brazilian national is recovering in an intensive care unit in hospital in Sao Paulo following surgery. He will be moved to a ward on Tuesday.

Pele, 80, said he was doing well after the operation, hailing it as a “great victory”.

He said: “I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr Fabio and Dr Miguel to take care of my health.

“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumour was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

The Albert Einstein Hospital said the tumour was identified during a routing cardiovascular exam, and had been sent off for tests.

Pele was admitted to hospital on 31 August, and had refuted claims he was in poor health.

He said last week: “Guys, I didn’t faint, and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic."

The former footballer has always kept notoriously fit and rarely faced injury on the pitch, until he underwent a failed hip replacement in 2012, and can now not walk unaided.