Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Philadelphia plane crash - latest: Medical jet crashes into busy residential street moments after take-off

Learjet on medical assignment crashed near Roosevelt Mall shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, potentially killing six

Josh Marcus
Saturday 01 February 2025 01:29 GMT
Comments
Close
Philadelphia plane crash: 6 killed, reports say

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A small plane crashed on Friday night shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area with densely packed row houses, setting off fires.

The flight, a Learjet 55 registered to a company called Med Jets, was reportedly carrying six passengers.

It crashed near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard near the Roosevelt Mall, according to officials.

"There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second," local resident Michael Schiavone told NPR.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said the state was offering all "Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly."

Recommended

Transportation Secretary provides update on Philadelphia plane crash

Transportation Sean Duffy has provided an initial update about the plane that just crashed in Philadelphia.

The aircraft, a Learjet 55, crashed around 6:30 p.m, as it left Philadelphia on its way to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

“There were reportedly 6 people on board,” Duffy said.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

Josh Marcus1 February 2025 01:36

PHOTOS: Crews put out fires after jet crash in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Plane Crash
Philadelphia Plane Crash (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
(Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
Josh Marcus1 February 2025 01:32

Plane crashes in busy residential area near Philadelphia mall, sparking fires

A business jet has crashed near a mall in Philadelphia, with multiple casualties reported, according to several law enforcement sources.

Harrowing footage of the incident, from multiple angles, showed an enormous explosion after a twin-engine Learjet 55 came down in a “high traffic” residential neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia.

Eyewitnesses said the sky was “lit up” by the explosion, which was later declared a “major incident” by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

According to the FAA, the plane departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:30 p.m. local time, en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri and was airborne for only about 40 seconds, reaching an altitude of just 1,600 feet.

Mike Bedigan has the story.

Plane crashes in busy residential area near Philadelphia mall

Harrowing footage of the incident showed an enormous explosion after a twin-engine Learjet 55 came down in a residential neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia

Josh Marcus1 February 2025 01:27

A plane crash in Philadelphia

A small plane has crashed in a residential area in Philadelphia, just two days after a helicopter and an Army jet collided outside of Washington.

We’ll be following all the latest news live.

Josh Marcus1 February 2025 01:26

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in