Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway

Red Air flight was arriving from Dominican Republic when dramatic incident took place

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 22 June 2022 01:08
Plane emergency at Miami International Airport

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.

The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.

Authorities say that three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.

The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at around 5.30pm when the incident took place.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that “Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage.”

Social media videos taken by other passengers landing at the airport showed the airplane had been doused with white chemical foam by firefighters.

The plane appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.

Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said.

