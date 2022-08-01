Police respond to bomb threat at Michigan State University campus
An “all clear” has since been given
Police have responded to a bomb threat at the Michigan State University campus, according to officials.
The university’s police department tweeted that the threat was made at Fee Hall at the campus in East Lansing, Michigan, on Monday.
Authorities asked students and staff to evacuate the building and to report any unattended packages or suspicious activity.
“A bomb threat has been reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus. Everyone is asked to evacuate Fee Hall and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to us,” the police department tweeted.
“MSU Police officers are on scene investigating. There will be an increased police presence in the area, including K9s who are preparing to search the building.”
Five minutes after their original warning, the police department stated they had “determined this incident is related to other non-credible threats that have occurred on other college and university campuses across the country.”
WWJ reported that after sudents and staff were given the “all clear,” they were back in the building shortly after 2 p.m.
Students at Fee hall were mid-exam when the alert went out, according to The State News, and the students were told that their classes were canceled for the day.
MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen told the student newspaper that the situation was still developing and MSU would share an update once they have it.
