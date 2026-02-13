Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police dog from Georgia was hit by a vehicle while in pursuit of a bank robbery suspect but the furry fighter is expected to make a full recovery.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K-9 Robbi is back home after getting injured in a police chase.

Deputies received a report of a possible bank robbery in progress in Newnan, about a 45-minute drive southwest of Atlanta, on Wednesday.

The Newnan Police Department said the “armed robbery” happened at Regions Bank.

Authorities found the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect “failed to yield,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

open image in gallery A police dog from Georgia was hit by a vehicle while in pursuit of a bank robbery suspect but the furry fighter is expected to make a full recovery ( Coweta County Sheriff's Office )

A pursuit ensued, during which the suspect lost control of the wheel and crashed near an intersection. The suspect then fled on foot, and Robbi was sent to help catch the alleged robber, according to authorities.

As Robbi tried to capture the suspect, he was hit by a vehicle — but that didn’t stop the pup from completing the job.

“Despite being hit, the K-9 continued the pursuit and successfully assisted in taking the suspect into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

Robbi was taken to the vet after suffering from “minor abrasions,” according to authorities. Luckily, there were no internal injuries.

In an update Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Robbi is “enjoying some well-earned R&R before getting back to work!”

“We couldn’t be more proud of K-9 Robbi and all of our K-9 Deputies for the incredible dedication and service they provide to our community every single day,” the Facebook post read.

open image in gallery K-9 Robbi is back home after getting injured while catching a Regions Bank robbery suspect ( Google Earth )

One delighted social media user commented on the post: “Good job Deputy Robbi. I hope you were give some prime rib for a job well done.”

“So thankful he is okay. Thank you K-9 Robbi!” another wrote.

A third cheered, “Way to go, Robbie!!!”

The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

The Newnan Police Department thanked the sheriff’s office for its help in catching the suspect.

“This is an example of outstanding teamwork,” the department said in a separate Facebook post Wednesday.