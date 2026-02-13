Georgia police dog hit by vehicle during bank robbery chase expected to recover: ‘We couldn’t be more proud’
K-9 Robbi is back home after getting injured while catching a bank robbery suspect
A police dog from Georgia was hit by a vehicle while in pursuit of a bank robbery suspect but the furry fighter is expected to make a full recovery.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K-9 Robbi is back home after getting injured in a police chase.
Deputies received a report of a possible bank robbery in progress in Newnan, about a 45-minute drive southwest of Atlanta, on Wednesday.
The Newnan Police Department said the “armed robbery” happened at Regions Bank.
Authorities found the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect “failed to yield,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
A pursuit ensued, during which the suspect lost control of the wheel and crashed near an intersection. The suspect then fled on foot, and Robbi was sent to help catch the alleged robber, according to authorities.
As Robbi tried to capture the suspect, he was hit by a vehicle — but that didn’t stop the pup from completing the job.
“Despite being hit, the K-9 continued the pursuit and successfully assisted in taking the suspect into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.
Robbi was taken to the vet after suffering from “minor abrasions,” according to authorities. Luckily, there were no internal injuries.
In an update Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Robbi is “enjoying some well-earned R&R before getting back to work!”
“We couldn’t be more proud of K-9 Robbi and all of our K-9 Deputies for the incredible dedication and service they provide to our community every single day,” the Facebook post read.
One delighted social media user commented on the post: “Good job Deputy Robbi. I hope you were give some prime rib for a job well done.”
“So thankful he is okay. Thank you K-9 Robbi!” another wrote.
A third cheered, “Way to go, Robbie!!!”
The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.
The Newnan Police Department thanked the sheriff’s office for its help in catching the suspect.
“This is an example of outstanding teamwork,” the department said in a separate Facebook post Wednesday.
