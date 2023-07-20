Powerball $1bn jackpot won by lucky ticket holder in California

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s no need to wait any longer as the winning Powerball ticket worth an estimated $1.08bn has been sold in California.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the California Lottery said: “California has a new Powerball BILLIONAIRE! One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 #Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot.”

The organisation also said that an additional seven tickets matched 5 of the numbers – which means that these ticket holders will also win a prize of $448,750 each.

“The Golden State luck was in full force as California also sold SEVEN additional tickets that matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball, winning $448,750 each, in Hayward, La Puente, Los Angeles, Northridge, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and South Lake Tahoe,” the lottery said.

So, what were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s draw were: 7,10,11,13,24 and red Powerball 24.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1bn to $1.08bn at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest US lottery jackpot ever won.

The winner can choose the total jackpot paid out either in yearly increments or an amount of $558.1m before taxes.

The jackpot win back on 19 April saw a lottery player in Ohio take home a sum of $252.6m jackpot – a grand prize that no one has won since then.

The cost of a Powerball ticket is usually around $2, but you can add the Power Play for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original value.

Players can select up to five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls and one number from one to 25 for the red Powerball. The lottery machine can also make a random selection for you.

People line up to buy Powerball tickets at a 7 Eleven liquor store (AP)

Winners can get prizes from $4 for matching Powerball to $1m for matching all five white balls to the jackpot for matching all six balls.

According to the Powerball website, the next drawing will be on Saturday 22 July with an estimated jackpot of $20m and a cash value of $10m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report