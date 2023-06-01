LGBT+ flags vandalised for a fourth time at Canada church on eve of Pride Month

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

LGBT+ pride flags at a church in British Columbia, Canada were defaced for the fourth time on Wednesday 31 May, one day before Pride month.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ladner United Church said: “Early Wednesday morning, one day before Pride Month begins, Ladner United Church was once again vandalised.

“Black paint was thrown at the building where our two Pride flags are displayed – the front door and the window of the minister’s office,” the statement read.

Wednesday’s act of vandalism marks the fourth time Pride flags at the church have been destroyed, including previous instances when they were spray-painted over and slashed.

Speaking to Global News, chair of the church’s leadership council John Clement said the office manager saw black paint had been splattered across two windows, through which the flags were visible at 9am on Wednesday.

After three attacks, the church administration moved the flags indoors but began making preparations to display them ahead of the start of Pride month on 1 June.

Prior to this, the most recent attack on the Pride flags was caught on camera, when a man wearing a face cover slashed the flag hanging at the church’s entrance.

Mr Clement said Wednesday marked the first time “[the vandals] have damaged the building” and that he was “absolutely certain” the rainbow flags were their target.

However, the church will not back down, Mr Clement affirmed.

“It is frustrating, but in a way, after four times you get resigned. We’re proclaiming the gospel of love the way we see it,” he added. “We’re not going to stop, that’s all I can say,”