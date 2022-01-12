Prince Andrew hearing - live: Judge to issue ruling as Maxwell prosecutors offer to drop perjury charges
Prince Andrew is awaiting a ruling on his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil lawsuit against him thrown out of court.
Ms Giuffre filed the lawsuit alleging she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17.
Andrew denies all the allegations against him and says Ms Giuffre is seeking “another payday at his expense”.
It comes as prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial offered to drop separate perjury charges against the socialite.
In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, prosecutors said victims wanted to avoid the ‘trauma’ of having to testify again and suggested she should be sentenced in three to four months.
Maxwell’s lawyers opposed setting a timetable, and said a juror’s post-trial revelations that he had been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a new trial.
Last Tuesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would issue a ruling “pretty soon” on whether Ms Giuffre can pursue her civil case.
He is weighing up whether a 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre affords Andrew protection from legal action.
Chiara Giordano reports:
Queen likely to pay part of potential settlement
The Queen might be asked to contribute significantly if Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre move towards a settlement.
The Queen has been paying her son’s legal bills with the annual income from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate, “which recently increased by £1.5 million to more than £23 million,” The Telegraph reported.
According to an earlier report, she agreed to pay for her son’s legal defence shortly after his car crash Newsnight interview, where he addressed his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
What can be done about the Queen’s turbulent second son?
Such is the nature of the hereditary principle that, sometimes, less than ideal personalities pop up in the line of royal succession or elsewhere as prominent members of the family; people whose sense of judgement can be problematic, to put it mildly, and cause trouble.
Such is human nature, indeed, that not everyone who happens to be born into the House of Windsor is as cautious and dutiful as, say, the Queen – genetics has its limits. What, then, can be done with and about her turbulent second son, the Duke of York?
Read The Independent's editorial here.
Editorial: What can be done about the Queen’s turbulent second son, the Duke of York?
Editorial: Such is human nature that not everyone who happens to be born into the House of Windsor is as cautious and dutiful as, say, Her Majesty – genetics has its limits
The Independent's Chiara Gordino has the story.
What were the duke’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?
Prince Andrew’s presence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial was most keenly felt in a photograph he didn’t appear in.
Government exhibit GX-347 showed a picture of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on a porch bench in the grounds of the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.
The photo was taken on a trip the pair took to the royal manor in 1999 as the guest of Prince Andrew.
It was among 19 images released to the jury of Epstein and Maxwell in exotic locations appearing to be very much in love that were found on CDs taken from a 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.
The Independent's Bevan Hurley looks at their relationship with the prince.
What were Prince Andrew’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?
Prince Andrew may have hoped to avoid further embarrassment during Maxwell’s trial, but a single image reminded the world of his intimate ties to the socialite and Epstein
The Independent's Laurie Churchman reports.
The Independent's Holly Bancroft has the story.
Read more here.
Read The Independent's Mary Dejevsky on how the verdict may be causing alarm to powerful men who have evaded scrutiny.
The Independent's Oliver O'Connell has the full story.
