Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and will defend a civil sexual assault lawsuit as a “private citizen”, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Duke of York has returned his military appointments and patronages “with the Queen’s approval and agreement” and will no longer be known as His Royal Highness.

On Friday, Prince Charles brushed aside questions about Andrew’s exile from the royal family during a public appearance in Scotland.

Charles and William had been “instrumental” in the decision and urged the Queen to remove him, according to the Daily Mail.

The decision to demote Prince Andrew came after he failed bid to convince a judge to dismiss a civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre in a federal court in New York.

Ms Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17. Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that Andrew’s legal team could hear as soon as this weekend whether Sarah Ferguson and Prince Beatrice will face questioning from Ms Giuffre’s lawyers.

Ms Giuffre has said a trial would be “a chance to expose the truth”.