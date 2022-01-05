Prince Andrew hearing – live: Judge signals support for Giuffre’s team and promises ruling ‘very soon’
The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “very soon” after a heated hearing on Tuesday.
At the heart of the hearing was the confidential settlement Ms Giuffre signed in 2009 with Jeffrey Epstein, whom she accused of sex trafficking her as a teenager and forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew.
The settlement was unsealed on Monday, revealing Ms Giuffre was paid 2009 and agreed to release Epstein and other “potential defendants” from liability in her claims.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued the agreement protects the Duke of York and should be grounds for dismissing her current suit against him.
Judge Lewis Kaplan pushed back hard at that assertion, saying there are multiple possible meanings under the settlement’s vague wording.
He also appeared to hand Ms Giuffre’s lawyers a key argument by noting the settlement bars “any other person” from using the deal in any other case - meaning that Prince Andrew may not be allowed to invoke it in his bid for dismissal.
At the end of the hearing, Judge Kaplan said he will decide if the case can move forward “very soon”.
Voices | Prince Andrew may not need to sweat any longer
What a day to be Judge Lewis Kaplan, district judge serving on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York – the man with the fates of Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Prince Andrew in his hands, and the eyes of the world upon him.
If I were the judge, I’d be in no hurry, because either way, he will find himself under vicious attack. If he did throw out the Giuffre claim, he’d be accused of allowing Prince Andrew to “get away with it”, being part of some establishment conspiracy and an enemy to the human rights of women and girls. There’d be a storm, writes Sean O’Grady
Prince Andrew’s 2019 interview with BBC was 'jaw-dropping’
BBC journalist Emily Maitlis called the 2019 interview with Prince Andrew “jaw-dropping” in a behind-the-scenes account.
“At the time, the specifics seemed almost comical. But now, suddenly, they feel deadly serious,” Ms Maitlis said in a BBC article published on Tuesday night.
The prince was asked about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and questioned about allegations made by Virginia Giuffre. The duke strongly denies all the allegations against him.
Laurie Churchman has more.
Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was ‘jaw-dropping’, says presenter Emily Maitlis
Journalist says astonishing question and answer session on flagship BBC show now feels ‘deadly serious’
Dershowitz deposed Leslie Wexner as part of his lawsuit against Giuffre
Alan Dershowitz, once lawyer for disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein, deposed former Victoria’s Secret head Les Wexner as part of his lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre.
According to a report by Insider, which cited court documents, Mr Dershowitz on 4 January filed a motion asking to exceed the usual 10-deposition limit. His legal team, however, says Ms Giuffre, who accused him of sexual crimes, is trying to stop the request in an attempt “to stymie Prof Dershowitz in his ability to gather facts and prepare for trial”.
Mr Wexner, who formerly served as CEO of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, had employed Epstein as his money manager in the late 1980s.
Prince Andrew 'still going to sweat', says lawyer
Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine Jeffery Epstein survivors, said that Prince Andrew is going to have a hard time on the case.
“It is not clear-cut for his lawyers at all. I think he is going to still have to sweat on this lawsuit for a while. That is, if he can,” he told The Sun, taking a dig at the royal’s alleged inability to sweat.
Attorneys representing plaintiff Virginia Giuffre want the Duke of York to give them information about his alleged medical condition of “anhidrosis, hyperhidrosis”, court documents revealed.
In a 2019 interview with the BBC, the royal claimed that he never got sweaty on the dancefloor with Ms Giuffre in 2001 at a club in London because his medical condition made it impossible for him to sweat.
Voices | The royal family will survive – regardless of what happens to Prince Andrew
Even in Victorian times, there was royal scandal and gossip; and much, much more since, and yet the institution has survived its exposure to ridicule and generally being poked about by an impertinent press and sometimes scandalised public, writes Sean O’Grady
ICYMI: Case dismissed against jail guards who ‘slept’ through Epstein’s suicide
Two New York City prison guards who allegedly slept through disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s death have officially been cleared after a judge signed off on their non-prosecution agreement on Monday.
US District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed the case on Monday after the pair completed the terms of their agreement, Fox News reported.
Last May, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were asked to serve 100 hours of community service over a six-month period.
Epstein died by suicide while awaiting a sex trafficking trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in August 2019.
Prince Andrew’s lawyer also representing Chris Noth
The head of Prince Andrew’s legal team is Andrew B Brettler, a powerful Hollywood lawyer with extensive experience defending clients against sexual assault accusations.
Mr Brettler is a senior partner with Lavely & Singer and has represented several celebrities accused of sexual assault, including Chris Noth, Armie Hammer and Danny Masterson of That 70s Show.
When will judge rule on Andrew’s dismissal bid?
At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Kaplan said: “You’ll have a decision pretty soon.”
However, he decline to give any kind of timeline for the decision, joking that doing so would put him under pressure.
The hearing appeared to lean in favour of plaintiff Virginia Giuffre as Judge Kaplan repeatedly grilled her adversary’s lawyer.
Will Epstein deal protect Prince Andrew? Experts weigh in
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is currently deciding whether the secret settlement deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre means Prince Andrew should be granted a dismissal of her sexual abuse case against him.
The 2009 deal between the late paedophile and Ms Giuffre was unsealed on Monday, revealing she was paid $500,000 to settle all of her claims.
The settlement, which does not mention Prince Andrew by name, provided a release for “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” against Ms Giuffre’s claims.
What were Prince Andrew’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell?
Prince Andrew’s presence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial was most keenly felt in a photograph he didn’t appear in.
Government exhibit GX-347 showed a picture of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on a porch bench in the grounds of the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.
The photo was taken on a trip the pair took to the royal manor in 1999 as the guest of Prince Andrew.
