Biden administration blocks expedited release of Prince Harry visa records in drug use lawsuit
DHS says it ‘does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests’
Related video: Prince Harry Scandal Becomes Topic In ‘The Crown’
The Department of Homeland Security has rejected a request by the conservative Heritage Foundation to expedite and Freedom of Information Act request by the think tank for the release of the immigration records of the Duke of Sussex.
DHS Senior Director Jimmy Wolfrey wrote in a letter that “To the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests,” according to the New York Post.
The Heritage Foundation has argued that Prince Harry’s past admissions of drug use, such as in his memoir Spare, make him ineligible for a US visa.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies