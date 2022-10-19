Quinton Simon - update: Search for missing toddler focuses in on Georgia landfill
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.
A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.
In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.
Investigators did not specify what evidence led to that conclusion.
"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."
Quinton’s babysitter received “odd text” the day he disapeared
Speaking in an interview with WSAV last week, Quinton’s babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the day the toddler disappeared that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.
“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last-minute decision.
She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.
Police said Quiton was last seen at 6am, about half an hour after the babysitter says she was told she was no longer needed for the day.
“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”
Gino Spocchia has the story:
Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon's disappearance
‘I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else’, says woman
Quinton’s grandmother shared bizarre post
Last week, Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however.
“Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post reportedly read. “Boy let me tell you it felt like a tornado was spinning everything at once. Finally, I feel the calming peaceful sunshine hitting my face.”
Ms Howell posted that the message “stands true today.”
The Independent's Gino Spocchia has more:
Grandmother posts unusual message on Facebook in case of Quinton Simon
Messages came amid new ‘evidence’ obtained by police
Quinton is believed to be buried in landfill, police say
Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah.
Officials said there is evidence to suggest the toddler was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area. A search is now underway.
“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”
Leilani Simon is ‘not a flight risk,’ authorities say
After it was revealed that Quinton is believed to be dead, authorities named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the main suspect.
She has not been charged with any crimes but does not pose a flight risk, investigators said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley was asked by the press how long he expects the landfill search to take.
“It’s kind of up to what happens ... this is not going to be quick,” he replied. “This is not going to happen within a day or so. We are here for the long haul.”
The police chief was asked about Ms Simon’s whereabouts.
“I believe she’s still here in Chatham County,” the chief said, later adding that he doesn’t think she’s a flight risk.
Asked why, he said, “I can’t get into that”.
The Independent's Gustaf Kilander has more details about the case:
Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia
20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents
Quinton’s mother ‘used drugs while pregnant’
Court documents obtained by the US Sun describe Ms Simon as a “chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis.”
The outlet reports that Ms Simon consumed illegal substances while she was pregnant and tested positive for cocaine at the time of one of her births.
Ms SImon’s mother, Billie Howell, had custody of Quinton.
Leilani Simon is “unpredictable,” former partner says
The father of one of Leilani Simon’s children told the US Sun that Ms Simon was “unpredictable.”
“She’s always been unpredictable,” Cody Wharton told the outlet.
“But I wasn’t worried about Zayne’s safety until all this started going on. She was a good mother. I don’t know what happened.”
Mr Wharton added that at times when he was picking up his child for a visit, Ms Simon would seem “overwhelmed.”
Mr Wharton also told the Sun: “Even now, I’m questioning everything. Is he hurt? What is he doing? I don’t want to get a call saying your son is hurt and going to the hospital.”
Ms Simon’s other two children have been removed from her care.
Quinton’s mom appeared in court Monday over custody of two other children
On Monday, Leilani Simon attended a court hearing over the custody of Quinton’s siblings, a 6-months-old baby and a 3-years-old.
The hearing was sealed from the public, local news station WOC11 reported.
Other attendees are prohibited from discussing the hearing.
Ms Simon is the prime suspect in Simon’s disappearance and possible death but has not been charged with any crime.
Quinton is believed to be in a landfill
Investigators with the Chatham County police and the FBI revealed they believe that 20-month-old Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area.
His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect” and no arrests have been made in the case so far.
Authorities said they are not releasing more information about the case in hopes that Ms Simon can be ultimately arrested.
Gino Spocchia has more details:
Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia
20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents
Investigators searched several areas before announcing Quinton was believed dead
In the days after Quinton was reported missing, search warrants were carried out on a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road in Savannah, police said.
Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained.
While it was unclear if any evidence was found or removed from it, police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”. That evidence went under analysis, police said.
On Tuesday 18 October, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill.
The Independent's Gino Spocchia and Gustaf Kilander have more:
Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia
20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents
FBI is assisting the search for Quinton
The FBI is supporting the Chatham County Police Department in the investigation, with law enforcement spending 18 to 20 hours a day looking for the 20-month-old child, CNN reported.
Chatham County police said in an earlier statement that it had executed search warrants and continued to interview “those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation” with the help of the FBI.
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during a press conference on Tuesday that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.
“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.
