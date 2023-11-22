Rainbow Bridge car explosion live: 2 dead and multiple Canada border crossings shut as FBI investigates
Multiple international bridge crossings between US and Canada shut down after blast
Smoke billows from Niagara Falls explosion as two people dead in vehicle blast
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the US-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls, law enforcement sources have said.
The explosion on Wednesday took place on the famed Rainbow Bridge and has temporarily shuttered border crossings between the US and Canada in the area.
The incident involved a vehicle on the US side of the border. It had passed through the initial checkpoint where passports and licenses are examined before being directed to another area for a secondary search, CNN reported.
The vehicle then combusted in an explosion, according to the FBI field office in Buffalo, New York.
The blast temporarily closed the Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge and Rainbow Bridge crossings between the US and Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that authorities were taking the situation “extraordinarily seriously”.
Car explodes in CCTV at US-Canada border crossing
New York Governor: ‘no sign of terrorist activity'
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was “closely monitoring the situation” and later at a press conference said no threats had been made against the region.
“This vehicle basically incinerated, there is nothing left but the engine. it is going to take a long time for our federal law enforcement partners to piece together the real story,” she told reporters.
“Based on what we know at this moment there is no sign of terrorist activity. This is a local individual, a Western New Yorker.”
Toronto Police increase security ‘out of an abundance of caution'
Toronto Police said that it would be increasing patrols in the city following the incident at the US-Canada border, but that there were currently “no known threats” to the city.
“Due to today’s incident at the Canada-US border, we will be increasing directed patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city. This is out of an abundance of caution and there are no known threats for the city of #Toronto,” the force wrote on X.
New York State Governor to give update
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul is due to give a live update on the situation at the US-Canada border crossing.
Registered owner of vehicle involved in explosion identified, reports
CNN reports that authorities have identified the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the incident on the Rainbow Bridge.
A video canvass of the surrounding area in the hours before the incident found that the car appeared to have been at a nearby New York casino before approaching the border.
The FBI is working to identify the bodies of the dead occupant or occupants in the car and see if there's any evidence of explosives, sources told CNN.
The outlet reported that authorities are trying to determine whether the car is registered to the driver at the scene, but the condition of the remains has made it difficult for authorities to determine the identity of the driver. The condition of the remains has also cast doubt on whether there were indeed one or two people in the vehicle at the time of the explosion.
New York Senator confirms two dead. No motive known yet
New York Senator Chuck Schumer said he had been briefed by the FBI on the incident at Niagara Falls, but authorities were yet to establish the identities of the two people involved, or any possible motive.
“I was just briefed by the @FBI on the incident at Rainbow Bridge Initial reports indicate the two people killed were in the car but nothing’s been determined on their identity or motive,” he wrote on X.
“They continue to investigate—law enforcement remains on heightened alert over Thanksgiving.”
‘It was like something you’d see in Hollywood'
Witness Rickie Wilson, a 65-year-old tour guide and DJ, said the crash looked like something out of a Hollywood movie.
Mr Wilson, who saw the speeding car leave the ground as it crashed, told The New York Times: “It hit a concrete barrier and went up.
“It came down and hit an inspection booth. Then there was a lot of black smoke, and then a fire.”
He added: “I know I sound crazy, but the car was in the air. And not three or four feet in the air. It was like something you see in Hollywood.”
Trudeau addresses explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls
