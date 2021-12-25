Record-high temperatures blanket middle of US over Christmas

Parts of the middle of the United States is dealing with record-high temperatures during the week of Christmas, with some places running as high as 25 to 30 degrees above the average temperature, the Weather Channel reports.

A map showed that San Antonio, Texas would face peaks as high as 80 degrees, Amarillo, Texas will be as hot as 79 degrees and Kansas City, Missouri will be as hot as 70 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Little Rock, Arkansas will be as 73 degrees and Jackson, Mississippi will be as hot as 76 degrees. Dallas, Texas could be as hot as 81 degrees.

“We’re expecting dozens of records to be broken,” meteorologist Domenica Davis said.