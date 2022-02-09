Richland Washington shooting - live: Suspect’s arraignment postponed with bail set at $1m
Fred Meyer shooting: Worker critical and one dead in Washington
New details continue to emerge about the man suspected of carrying out a deadly rampage at a Fred Meyer supermarket in Washington state.
Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday following an hours-long manhunt after he allegedly shot two people, one fatally, at the store in Richland on Monday morning.
He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. His bond was set at $1m.
Court records revealed that Mr Kelly, who officials said was previously known to law enforcement, was the target of a requested protection order in 2020.
The man who filed the order allegedly penned a since-deleted Facebook post after the shooting claiming Mr Kelly, who was his tenant, waged a harassment campaign against the landlord.
Meanwhile tributes have poured in for Justin Krumbah, the 38-year-old Instacart shopper killed in the shooting.
An investigation remains ongoing as the gunman’s motive remains unclear.
Kelly was 'paranoid' and 'spiralling mentally', says former roommate
New details continue to emerge about Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, the suspect who has been arrested by police over the multiple person shooting at a Fred Meyer in Richland.
Kelly’s former roommate told police that he had been “spiralling mentally and is very paranoid,” according to court documents.
The roommate also said that Kelly was known to carry a gun, which made the roommate and others feel “extremely unsafe” when around him, the documents said.
In their press briefing on Tuesday, the police had said he had been on the “decline” over the past several weeks.
“Acquaintances of [Aaron Christopher] Kelly have described his condition to investigators as being in decline over the last few weeks and months,” Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary told reporters on Tuesday.
“He has been described as distancing himself from friends and family.”
Fred Meyer suspected gunman was 'distancing himself from friends' before shooting
Aaron Christopher Kelly was arrested on Monday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter
Richland, Washington shooting: Everything we know so far
Community leaders and police have described the shooting at a supermarket in southeast Washington State as “senseless and tragic.”
Suspected gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday about 150 miles away from the Fred Meyer store in Richland where he allegedly shot two people, killing one and wounding another, on Monday morning.
Everything we know about suspected Fred Meyer gunman's rampage
Witnesses recalled hearing around half a dozen shots before suspect fled
Support floods into GoFundMe for critically injured victim
Fred Meyer customers and others who know Mark Hill, the second victim of yesterday’s shooting, have rushed to donate to a GoFundMe for his medical expenses – and to share kind words about him.
“Mark is a wonderful guy,” one donor wrote of Mr Hill, who worked at the supermarket where the shooting took place. “He loves his job and is always ready to help anyone in any way that they need.”
“Mark has to be the happiest worker,” another wrote. “I always liked saying hi to Mark as he whistled while he worked. God Bless him. May he recover with smiles.”
Police said on Tuesday that Mr Hill is still in critical condition at a local hospital.
Here’s what Fred Meyer said about the shooting
Fred Meyer has spoken out about the shooting at one of its stores, offering its condolences to the victims’ families and pledging to cooperate with police.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA,” the supermarket chain said in a statement. “The entire Fred Meyer Family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”
Fred Meyer sends snacks to police department
After yesterday’s shooting at a Fred Meyer store, the supermarket chain has sent snacks and other treats to the police who arrested the suspect.
In a Facebook post, Richland police thanked Fred Meyer and other businesses for the care packages.
“The Richland Police Department would like to thank our community for the gifts of support,” the RPD said on Tuesday. “Your kindness in the form of snacks, coffee and meals is truly appreciated. Thank you to our friends at Fred Meyer, Crumbl Cookies and Boar's Head.”
Everything we know about Kelly’s arrest
Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested 150 miles from where the yesterday’s shooting took place. On Tuesday, Richland police admitted they’d somehow missed the suspect as he left the scene of the crime.
According to the police, Mr Kelly was “taken into custody without incident.”
Here’s everything we know so far about the arrest:
Suspected Washington gunman arrested 150 miles away after deadly attack
A suspected gunman who opened fire in a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington state has been arrested.
Watch Aaron Christopher Kelly’s court appearance
Aaron Christopher Kelly, the suspect in yesterday’s supermarket shooting, appeared in court earlier this afternoon. He was wearing a green jumpsuit, and said little except to state his name and date of birth. His arraignment was postponed to 23 February.
KEPR filmed the appearance, which you can watch here:
Second victim named in GoFundMe
The family of the shooting’s second victim, who remains in critical condition, has revealed his name in a GoFundMe for his medical expenses.
“Hello everyone I am starting a gofund me for Mark Hill one of our family members who was shot at Fredmeyer yesterday [sic],” wrote the fundraiser’s organizer, Destiny Underwood. “I want to help mark with his medical bills hoping that he pulls through. Mark Is a big part of our family and he will need our support.”
Mr Hill, 56, was an employee at the Fred Meyer store where the shooting occurred. Donors to the GoFundMe remembered him fondly.
“Whenever I would come into the store to shop Mark would be whistling, doing his job,” wrote one contributor. “It brightened my day many times. Hope and prayers being said for his recovery.”
Suspect appears in court, arraignment postponed
Aaron Christopher Kelly appeared in court at about 5pm on Tuesday, but his arraignment was postponed to 23 February.
Mr Kelly’s bail was set at $1 million, and he remains in custody.
Everything we know about victim Justin Krumbah
The Instacart shopper who was killed in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store has been remembered as a “breath of fresh air” with a “positive, can-do attitude” by his heartbroken customers.
Justin Krumbah, 38, died on Monday after police said he was seen having a heated conversation with suspected gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly inside the supermarket in Richland, Washington.
Here’s everything we know about Mr Krumbah so far:
Fred Meyer shooting: Slain Instacart shopper Justin Krumbah remembered by customers
Justin Krumbah, 38, spoke of his passion for his job on social media just weeks before he was shot dead in the Washington store
