Fred Meyer shooting: Worker critical and one dead in Washington

New details continue to emerge about the man suspected of carrying out a deadly rampage at a Fred Meyer supermarket in Washington state.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday following an hours-long manhunt after he allegedly shot two people, one fatally, at the store in Richland on Monday morning.

He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. His bond was set at $1m.

Court records revealed that Mr Kelly, who officials said was previously known to law enforcement, was the target of a requested protection order in 2020.

The man who filed the order allegedly penned a since-deleted Facebook post after the shooting claiming Mr Kelly, who was his tenant, waged a harassment campaign against the landlord.

Meanwhile tributes have poured in for Justin Krumbah, the 38-year-old Instacart shopper killed in the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing as the gunman’s motive remains unclear.