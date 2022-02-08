Richland Washington shooting - live: Suspect’s arraignment postponed with bail set at $1m
New details continue to emerge about the man suspected of carrying out a deadly rampage at a Fred Meyer supermarket in Washington state.
Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday following an hours-long manhunt after he allegedly shot two people, one fatally, at the store in Richland on Monday morning.
He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. His bond was set at $1m.
Court records revealed that Mr Kelly, who officials said was previously known to law enforcement, was the target of a requested protection order in 2020.
The man who filed the order allegedly penned a since-deleted Facebook post after the shooting claiming Mr Kelly, who was his tenant, waged a harassment campaign against the landlord.
Meanwhile tributes have poured in for Justin Krumbah, the 38-year-old Instacart shopper killed in the shooting.
An investigation remains ongoing as the gunman’s motive remains unclear.
Suspect appears in court, arraignment postponed
Aaron Christopher Kelly appeared in court at about 5pm on Tuesday, but his arraignment was postponed to 23 February.
Mr Kelly’s bail was set at $1 million, and he remains in custody.
Everything we know about victim Justin Krumbah
The Instacart shopper who was killed in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store has been remembered as a “breath of fresh air” with a “positive, can-do attitude” by his heartbroken customers.
Justin Krumbah, 38, died on Monday after police said he was seen having a heated conversation with suspected gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly inside the supermarket in Richland, Washington.
Here’s everything we know about Mr Krumbah so far:
GoFundMe for victim’s family surpasses fundraising goal
A GoFundMe for the family of Justin Krumbah, who was killed in yesterday’s supermarket shooting, has now surpassed its goal by more than $1,000.
The fundraiser had listed its target amount as $20,000, and as of Tuesday afternoon had raised $21,638.
The page’s organizer, a friend of Mr Krumbah’s sister, says the funds will go toward the family’s funeral expenses.
Richland, Washington shooting: Everything we know so far
Community leaders and police have described the shooting at a supermarket in southeast Washington State as “senseless and tragic.”
Suspected gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday about 150 miles away from the Fred Meyer store in Richland where he allegedly shot two people, killing one and wounding another, on Monday morning.
Here’s everything we know so far about what happened:
Suspect will appear in court at 4:15pm EST
The suspect in yesterday’s shooting will make his first court appearance in about half an hour, according to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.
“Yesterday, Aaron Kelly was charged by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office with Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree,” the office said on Tuesday morning. “The defendant will have his initial appearance in Benton-Franklin County Superior Court today at 1:15 pm [Washington State time].”
In Eastern Standard Time, the appearance will take place at 4:15pm.
Suspect shot first victim after ‘10 to 15 second interaction,’ police say
At a press conference on Tuesday, police offered horrifying details on how yesterday’s shooting transpired.
Interim Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary said the violence began around 11am. After a “10 to 15 second interaction” with InstaCart shopper Justin Krumbah, Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot Mr Krumbah. He died at the scene.
Then, Ms Clary said, Mr Kelly shot his second victim – a 56-year-old Fred Meyer employee – before going on the run. The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital, and his family does not want his name released.
Read more here:
Police say suspect had been ‘in decline’ for weeks
Richland police say the suspect in yesterday’s shooting had been “in decline” over the past several weeks, according to people who knew him.
“Acquaintances of [Aaron Christopher] Kelly have described his condition to investigators as being in decline over the last few weeks and months,” Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary told reporters on Tuesday. “He has been described as distancing himself from friends and family.”
Ms Clary also said Mr Kelly does not have an extensive criminal history, and appears to have acted alone.
Tributes continue for well liked victim
A GoFundMe for shooting victim Justin Krumbah, 38, has now reached more than $20,000, after it was set up by a friend of his sister, Krista.
People have sent messages and tributes on the page, along with their donations for funeral expenses. It seems many of those donating knew him.
One person writes: “My heartfelt condolences go to your family for this tragic and senseless act upon Justin. My interactions with Justin were minimal but pleasant and I hope you can find some sort of comfort in knowing how much he was liked by his customers and coworkers”.
Police admit they missed suspect as he left supermarket
At a press conference on Tuesday, police admitted they somehow missed the shooting suspect as he left the Fred Meyer supermarket yesterday.
“No, we did not encounter the suspect on his way out,” Interim Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary told reporters.
The suspect, Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was later arrested 150 miles away from the scene.
Watch here: Police hold press conference on shooting
The Richland, Washington Police Department is holding a press conference on yesterday’s shooting at a Fred Meyer supermarket. You can watch it here:
