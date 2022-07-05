Former CBS anchor Robert Hanrahan has passed away at the age of 60.

He retired last year to focus on his health after suffering cardiac arrest in the summer of 2020.

Mr Hanrahan led the CBS4 News broadcasts in Miami at 5, 6, and 11pm from 2003 alongside Maggie Rodriguez until he moved on to the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where he served as an anchor for over a decade.

Mr Hanrahan and the CBS4 team won a National Edward R Murrow Award for their coverage of a 2006 shooting at Miami International Airport.

CBS21 in Harrisburg announced Mr Hanrahan’s passing on Monday night. They said he died over the weekend, but a cause of death has not been announced.

Mr Hanrahan is survived by his wife Stacey – the couple met at CBS Miami – and their son and daughter.

After his near-death experience in the summer of 2020, Mr Hanrahan retired last year. He told PennLive that the cardiac arrest was “the most profound, enlightening experience I’ve ever had”.

Kyle Rogers worked with Mr Hanrahan at CBS21. “Tough news to hear as we are mourning the loss [of] Robb. We spent many nights @CBS21NEWS working on copy and stories,” he tweeted. “He was one of the best in the business. Robb made me better, guided me along the way and cheered me on. Sending love to Stacey, the kids and family.”

Meteorologist Ed Russo tweeted that it was “a very sad day at CBS 21. Robb was a wonderful friend and colleague and inspiration to the community”.

ABC27 tweeted that Mr Hanrahan was “a decade-long competitor and friend, and a one-time co-worker of some of the longest-tenured abc27 staff members”.

ABC27 acnhor Alicia Richards tweeted that it was “a big loss for Central Pennsylvania. My heart breaks for Robb Hanrahan’s family and his work family. On every occasion that we crossed paths, it struck me that he was an excellent journalist and a gentleman. I will miss you, Robb”.

Harrisburg Communications Director Mat Maisel wrote that “my heart hurts in so many ways right now. Robb was one of those guys who aim to earn their respect, but better than that, someone I was lucky to call a friend. He was a tremendous journalist and an even better dad and husband”.

ABC Tampa anchor James Tully added that “still in shock, I too was lucky to call him a friend, and a mentor. Well put Matt. This hurts, a lot”.

