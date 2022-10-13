Jump to content

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in California

Health and safety investigations are underway

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 13 October 2022 08:40
Landscape worker killed in tree trimming accident

A tree trimmer has died after authorities in northern California say he fell into a wood chipper while working in San Mateo County.

The incident occurred on Tuesday shortly before 1pm in Menlo Park, a city in San Mateo County, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Police said the man fell into the wood chipper, which chops up pieces of larger wood into smaller pieces of wood, or wood chips.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the man deceased of his injuries. The victim has not been named.

An investigation is now underway and being led by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the AP reported.

Per CBS, the department has six months to work out if a safety issue was at fault and behind the man’s death.

The news outlet added that theMenlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office are among the agencies involved.

Menlo Park is within the San Fransisco Bay area, about 25 miles (40.23km) south of San Francisco.

