A Russian invasion could displace up to 5 million Ukrainians and unleash “tidal waves of suffering”, the US envoy has told the United Nations.

As the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an emotional early hours speech to his country warning that Russia’s Vladmir Putin had ignored his call and thousands could be killed in fighting, the the US ambassador to the UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

Addressing the gathering of 193 UN member countries, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said already nearly 3 million Ukrainians — half of them older people or children — needed food, shelter and other lifesaving emergency assistance.

“If Russia continues down this path, it could – according to our estimates – create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today, with as many as 5 million more people displaced by Russia’s war of choice and putting pressure on Ukraine’s neighbours,” she said.

“And because Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat suppliers, especially for the developing world, Russia’s actions could cause a spike in food prices and lead to even more desperate hunger in places like Libya, Yemen, and Lebanon.”

She added: “The tidal waves of suffering this war will cause are unthinkable.”

Earlier on Wednesday, US defence officials warned that Mr Putin was “as ready as he can be” for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“He is as ready as he can be. We’ve been saying any day now and it’s certainly possible that today is that day,” a US defence official said. “Whether they actually go or not is really up to Mr Putin ... They could go at any hour now.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that Russia will likely invade Ukraine before the night is over, though the top diplomat said there’s still a chance to “avert a major aggression”.

“Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said.

He noted, however, that details about the precise time or place of any such an attack are still unknown.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield added that the decision to go to war was Mr Putin’s alone.

“Together with our partners and allies, President Biden has taken decisive actions to make the costs of Russia’s actions crystal clear. But as much as we all want Russia to de-escalate and choose the path of peace, that is not our choice to make,” she said. “This is President Putin’s war of choice. If he chooses to escalate further, Russia and Russia alone will bear full responsibility for what is to come.”