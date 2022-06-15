Two Americans reportedly captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine

Two American men who joined Ukrainian forces to fight against the Russian invasion have been captured, according to a report.

They are the first Americans to be taken prisoner by the Russians since the war began.

Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were captured while fighting with Ukrainians in Kharkiv.

According to reports, the men's 10-man group managed to disable a Russian tank but became separated from their cohort and disappeared.

Russian forces claimed in a Telegram message that they had captured the two Americans. The US State Department told reporters it was "aware" of the reports that they'd been captured, but a spokesman for the department declined further comment.

A fighter who was with the men spoke to the Telegraph and recounted losing sight of the men after they reportedly disabled a Russian tank with a grenade.

"We were out on a mission and the whole thing went absolutely crazy, with bad intel. We were told the town was clear when it turned out the Russians were already assaulting it. They came down the road with two T72 tanks and multiple BMP3s [armored fighting vehicles] and about 100 infantry. The only thing that was there was our ten man squad," the unnamed fighter said.

They were enveloped in smoke and fog from the fighting. When it cleared, their comrades could not find them.

Mr Drueke previously fought with the US Army in Iraq, but Mr Huynh, a former Marine, had not fought in active combat prior to his time in Ukraine. He joined the fight in April.

The Telegraph reports that Mr Drueke's mother has contacted the US government to try to secure her son's release.

“The US Embassy have assured me that they are doing everything they can to find him and that they are searching for him alive, not dead,” she said. "'I am doing my best not to fall apart, I am going to stay strong. I am very hopeful that they will keep him to exchange for Russian PoWs."

The two men are not the only Americans being held in Russia. Though not a combatant, WNBA player Brittney Griner is also being detained by Russia for allegedly bringing marijuana into the country.

She was taken in custody in February at a Moscow airport after security officials allegedly found drugs in her bags.

Ms Griner's fans, family and supporters have been fighting to pressure the State Department and the Russian government to secure her release.