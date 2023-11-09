Jump to content

Liveupdated1699532607

Samantha Woll – updates: Suspect arrested for Detroit synagogue leader’s murder

Detroit police make arrest in the brutal murder of Jewish community leader

Andrea Blanco,Graeme Massie
Thursday 09 November 2023 12:23

A suspect has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of synagogue leader Samantha Woll that shocked the Detroit community.

Detroit Police Chief James White announced the arrest in a statement released on Tuesday 8 November.

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” Chief White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

At around 6.30am on Saturday 21 October, the 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood.

Authorities believe she was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference that his agency was working in partnership with the FBI and Michigan State Police and has already identified persons of interest.

Chief White also said there was no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime.

“We are working through what we have identified as some persons of interest ... but we are very early in the investigation,” he said. “We have a number of people who give us interest, we are just short of calling one of the people a suspect.”

Woll once worked as a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

1699531440

‘She fought for everyone’

Samantha Woll’s sister Monica Woll Rosen shared with mourners how the slain synagogue president “fought for everyone.”

“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.

“That was you, Sam,” Ms Woll Rosen added. “You didn’t even ask. You just sent flowers and signed 10 other people’s names because you knew it would make the receiver happy — and the others would have wanted to say happy birthday if they knew it was your birthday.”

Graeme Massie9 November 2023 12:04
1699524180

Suspect arrested more than two weeks after Samantha Woll’s Detroit murder

The 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood on the morning of Saturday 21 October.

Samantha Woll stabbing: suspect arrested over two weeks after Detroit murder

A suspect has been taken into custody over the murder of Samantha Woll, more than two weeks after the Detroit synagogue leader was found dead.

Graeme Massie9 November 2023 10:03
1699516701

Crime scene where Samantha Woll found fatally stabbed

Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Police tape restricts access to the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie9 November 2023 07:58
1699509801

Prosecutors have 72 hours to bring charges against suspect

Prosecutors in the Samantha Woll case have 72 hours in the state of Michigan to bring charges against the suspect they have behind bars or release them.

Graeme Massie9 November 2023 06:03
1699502460

Samantha Woll’s neighbour reveals disturbing incident around time of murder

A couple who lives near the home where a Detroit synagogue leader was killed over the weekend has revealed a disturbing incident that occurred around the time of the murder.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette neighbourhood in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police officials said that it is believed she was attacked inside the home and walked to the street before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Samantha Woll’s neighbour reveal disturbing incident around time of murder

‘I don’t know if it’s connected or not, but it’s unnerving,’ a neighbour of Woll said

Graeme Massie9 November 2023 04:01
1699475497

Suspect arrested in Samantha Woll murder

Graeme Massie8 November 2023 20:31
1698359447

WATCH: Investigation ongoing into killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

Investigation ongoing into killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll
Andrea Blanco26 October 2023 23:30
1698337847

Synagogue plans community gathering to honour slain president

The Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue announced plans to celebrate slain president Samantha Woll’s life on Friday.

“Before Shabbat, come together to grieve, share stories, and be in community as we remember Sam,” the congregation wrote in a Facebook post. “Sam loved Shabbat, and being together on Shabbat is a way to honor her memory, “

There will be a candle lighting at 6.30pm on Friday.

Andrea Blanco26 October 2023 17:30
1698325200

Samantha Woll remembered for her interfaith work

The Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations called her death a “tragic loss,” noting interfaith work with Woll’s congregation.

That included a prayer vigil for the victims of the deadly 2018 attack on a Pennsylvania synagogue.

“We are troubled by the horrific murder of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” said Dawud Walid, the Muslim advocacy group’s executive director, in a Saturday statement.

Graeme Massie26 October 2023 14:00
1698316200

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death in her home. Police have no idea why

Authorities in Detroit believe that 40-year-old Samantha Woll was attacked inside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood.

Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue, left a trail of blood as she stumbled outside of her home and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco reports:

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death at home. Police have no idea why

Authorities in Detroit believe that 40-year-old Samantha Woll was attacked inside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood. Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue, left a trail of blood as she stumbled outside of her home and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk. Andrea Blanco reports

Andrea Blanco26 October 2023 11:30

