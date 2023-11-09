Samantha Woll – updates: Suspect arrested for Detroit synagogue leader’s murder
Detroit police make arrest in the brutal murder of Jewish community leader
Related video: Jewish leader Samantha Woll laid to rest
A suspect has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of synagogue leader Samantha Woll that shocked the Detroit community.
Detroit Police Chief James White announced the arrest in a statement released on Tuesday 8 November.
“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” Chief White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”
At around 6.30am on Saturday 21 October, the 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood.
Authorities believe she was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.
Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference that his agency was working in partnership with the FBI and Michigan State Police and has already identified persons of interest.
Chief White also said there was no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime.
“We are working through what we have identified as some persons of interest ... but we are very early in the investigation,” he said. “We have a number of people who give us interest, we are just short of calling one of the people a suspect.”
Woll once worked as a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.
‘She fought for everyone’
Samantha Woll’s sister Monica Woll Rosen shared with mourners how the slain synagogue president “fought for everyone.”
“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.
“That was you, Sam,” Ms Woll Rosen added. “You didn’t even ask. You just sent flowers and signed 10 other people’s names because you knew it would make the receiver happy — and the others would have wanted to say happy birthday if they knew it was your birthday.”
Suspect arrested more than two weeks after Samantha Woll’s Detroit murder
The 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood on the morning of Saturday 21 October.
Samantha Woll stabbing: suspect arrested over two weeks after Detroit murder
A suspect has been taken into custody over the murder of Samantha Woll, more than two weeks after the Detroit synagogue leader was found dead.
Crime scene where Samantha Woll found fatally stabbed
Prosecutors have 72 hours to bring charges against suspect
Prosecutors in the Samantha Woll case have 72 hours in the state of Michigan to bring charges against the suspect they have behind bars or release them.
Samantha Woll’s neighbour reveals disturbing incident around time of murder
A couple who lives near the home where a Detroit synagogue leader was killed over the weekend has revealed a disturbing incident that occurred around the time of the murder.
Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette neighbourhood in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police officials said that it is believed she was attacked inside the home and walked to the street before collapsing on the sidewalk.
Read more:
Samantha Woll’s neighbour reveal disturbing incident around time of murder
‘I don’t know if it’s connected or not, but it’s unnerving,’ a neighbour of Woll said
Suspect arrested in Samantha Woll murder
Samantha Woll Case Update:— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 8, 2023
"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll...
WATCH: Investigation ongoing into killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll
Synagogue plans community gathering to honour slain president
The Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue announced plans to celebrate slain president Samantha Woll’s life on Friday.
“Before Shabbat, come together to grieve, share stories, and be in community as we remember Sam,” the congregation wrote in a Facebook post. “Sam loved Shabbat, and being together on Shabbat is a way to honor her memory, “
There will be a candle lighting at 6.30pm on Friday.
Samantha Woll remembered for her interfaith work
The Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations called her death a “tragic loss,” noting interfaith work with Woll’s congregation.
That included a prayer vigil for the victims of the deadly 2018 attack on a Pennsylvania synagogue.
“We are troubled by the horrific murder of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” said Dawud Walid, the Muslim advocacy group’s executive director, in a Saturday statement.
Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death in her home. Police have no idea why
Authorities in Detroit believe that 40-year-old Samantha Woll was attacked inside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood.
Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue, left a trail of blood as she stumbled outside of her home and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco reports:
Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death at home. Police have no idea why
Authorities in Detroit believe that 40-year-old Samantha Woll was attacked inside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood. Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue, left a trail of blood as she stumbled outside of her home and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk. Andrea Blanco reports