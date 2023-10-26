✕ Close Investigation ongoing into killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

Authorities investigating the fatal stabbing of synagogue leader Samantha Woll have yet to name a suspect days after the murder that shocked the Detroit community.

At around 6.30am on Saturday, the 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood.

Authorities believe she was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.

On Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference that his agency is working in partnership with the FBI and Michigan State Police and has already identified persons of interest.

Chief White also said there was no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime.

“We are working through what we have identified as some persons of interest ... but we are very early in the investigation,” he said. “We have a number of people who give us interest, we are just short of calling one of the people a suspect.”

Woll once worked as a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.