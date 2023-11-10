Samantha Woll murder - update: Detroit police at ‘critical juncture’ after suspect arrest
Detroit police make arrest in the brutal murder of Jewish community leader
A suspect has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of synagogue leader Samantha Woll that shocked the Detroit community.
Detroit Police Chief James White announced the arrest in a statement released on Tuesday 8 November.
“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” Chief White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”
At around 6.30am on Saturday 21 October, the 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood.
Authorities believe she was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.
Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference that his agency was working in partnership with the FBI and Michigan State Police and has already identified persons of interest.
Chief White also said there was no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime.
“We are working through what we have identified as some persons of interest ... but we are very early in the investigation,” he said. “We have a number of people who give us interest, we are just short of calling one of the people a suspect.”
Woll once worked as a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Neighbours share freaky incident that occurred right before Woll’s murder
A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told Fox News that her car was parked just 200 feet away from Woll’s home — and she and her husband have since notified law enforcement. When asked about the incident as he delivered updates on Monday, Chief White said that his office would be investigating the reports and whether it is connected to Woll’s murder.
A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that there are no updates in that regard.
“It’s very family friendly here ...,” the woman said, noting that she and her husband have lived in the neighbourhood for three decades. “There are a lot of families and playgrounds. We’ve been down here since 1992 and nothing like this has ever happened. Something this violent, it’s scary.”
What was the motive?
A motive in Woll’s murder has yet to be established. The possibility of a home invasion has been ruled out.
Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime. He said that investigators had found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, according to ClickOnDetroit.
Chief White said on 23 October that his department is seeking a suspect believed to have acted alone, and noted he didn’t think there was a threat to the community at large. He also asked the public to be patient and not jump to conclusions as evidence is reviewed and processed.
“We are not in the position to discuss [details,]” Chief White said. “There are certain factors that are only shared by the suspect and our investigators.”
Authorities have asked anyone with information to reach investigators at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Michigan State Sen Stephanie Chang issued a statement following Woll’s death
What we know about the stabbing
Weeks after Woll’s stabbing, mystery is still swirling around exactly what happened. It seems we know more about what didn’t happen in this case than exactly what did.
Detroit Police Chief James White said there was no forced entry at the home of Samantha Woll, who was murdered on 21 October.
She is believed to have been attacked between 12.30am and 6.30am, when her body was found.
Investigators have also dismissed the idea that her murder was a hate crime, citing a large Israeli flag in her home that was still intact.
What we know about the suspect
In short, not much.
Authorities announced on Wednesday that they had taken a suspect into custody -- but they did not name the person, nor did they release the charges.
On Thursday, ClickOnDetroit reported that the suspect was a man.
Detroit Police Chief James White told the outlet that his team will “go where the evidence takes us.”
“I don’t want to characterize this as a complete investigation,” he said of the arrest. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re gonna do it.”
The clock is ticking...
On Wednesday, authorities announced they took someone into custody -- no other details, including charges, have been released.
Under Michigan law, a suspect can only be detained for 72 hours. This adds some pressure onto the police, who are already not on favourable terms with the public.
Many social media users have accused the investigators of moving too slowly -- Woll’s fatal stabbing occurred on 21 October -- and of not being transparent enough.
A disturbing incident occurred just before Woll’s death, neighbours reveal
Neighbours of Woll have since come forward with reports that the two driver-side tires on their white Mercedes were slashed when they returned home on Sunday after leaving town for the weekend.
"It's very family friendly here ...," the woman said, noting that she and her husband have lived in the neighbourhood for three decades. "There are a lot of families and playgrounds. We've been down here since 1992 and nothing like this has ever happened. Something this violent, it's scary."
Investigators are at a ‘critical juncture’ in the case