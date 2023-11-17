Samantha Woll murder update: New details revealed in suspect’s release

✕ Close Related video: Jewish leader Samantha Woll laid to rest

A suspect arrested over the killing of Samantha Woll has been released by police in Detroit without charge, his attorney says.

Detroit police announced the suspect’s arrest earlier this week, the first major development in the investigation since Woll was found brutally murdered at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.

The unnamed man, who reportedly knew Woll, was released on Friday, his attorney Allison Kriger told the Detroit Free Press.

An “ambiguous statement” the suspect made to police is being probed by investigators, according to the Detroit News.

Under Michigan state law, criminal suspects must be charged within 72 hours of their arrest.

Ms Kriger did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent. Detroit police are yet to confirm his release, and did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Police have said they have not found any evidence linking the shocking killing to antisemitism.

Detroit Police Chief James White stressed earlier this week that the arrest did not “represent the conclusion of our work in this case”.